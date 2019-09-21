Craig Levein: Hearts boss reveals dual role sees him taking calls for own job

1:08 Craig Levein says he is hurt by fan protests calling for him to be sacked Craig Levein says he is hurt by fan protests calling for him to be sacked

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he has been fielding calls from agents – not realising his dual role as director of football - recommending candidates for his position in the dugout.

Levein, who has combined his director of football duties with managing the team since his 2017 return, and his side have failed to win in their opening five Scottish Premiership matches - leaving them bottom of the table.

The poor run of form has led to doubts about Levein among fans, who protested after last weekend's defeat to Motherwell, with suggestions he may have "spread himself a bit too thin".

Earlier this week, Levein received backing from the Hearts owner, Ann Budge, amid reports linking Stephen Robinson, the Motherwell manager, with his position.

Asked about the speculation surrounding his role, Levein said: "That's the world I live in, or the world I choose to live in.

"It is not as bad as me getting calls from agents directly, asking if someone can have my job!

"That has happened more than a couple of times. They phone me as director of football and that's been happening for a year or something like that.

"I think initially they didn't realise I was the manager as well, although I didn't play along for long."

