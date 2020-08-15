Hibernian 0-0 Motherwell: Jordan White strike ruled out as Hibs' winning start halted

An impressive Motherwell performance ended Hibs' perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with a 0-0 draw at Easter Road.

The visitors thought they had taken a first-half lead when Jordan White's volley from the edge of the Hibs box deflected past Ofir Marciano, but the strike was chalked off as Sherwin Seedorf - pressuring Paul Hanlon, who got the final touch - was in an offside position.

They had already carved out the best chance of the game by this point, with Callum Lang turning inside Paul McGinn and pulling a fine save out of Marciano with a curling drive.

Below-par Hibs managed only two shots on target in the match as Motherwell, still winless after four games, enjoyed a comfortable defensive performance. The hosts moved top of the Scottish Premiership - at least until Rangers' trip to Livingston on Sunday - despite dropping their first points of the campaign.

Hibs stutter to top of the table

Hibernian had not been at their best in their 1-0 win over Dundee United in midweek, but manager Jack Ross opted against making any changes from that victory, something he may have soon regretted as his side made a slow start at Easter Road.

Image: Ofir Marciano made the game's only save of note from Callum Lang's early drive

It was Motherwell's Lang who showed a first - and what would turn out to be rare - moment of quality to nearly break the deadlock, dropping his shoulder to turn inside McGinn before bending an effort towards the far post, which Marciano palmed away well.

At the other end, Kevin Nisbet should have done better than nod Daryl Horgan's fine left-wing cross over the bar, before he was nearly made to pay for that miss when debutant Stephen O'Donnell's turn and shot was deflected only a whisker wide.

The main talking point of the game would soon follow when a clearing header fell for White, whose cleanly struck volley looked to be routine for Marciano before he was wrongfooted by Hanlon's touch, but with Seedorf from a clearly offside position.

After the break, Motherwell stepped up their pursuit of a first victory of the campaign without causing Marciano too many problems. A determined run and shot from Lang saw his effort turned wide by the leg of Josh Doig, before Martin Boyle fired wide from a tight angle in a rare Hibs sight of goal.

Christian Doidge went for the spectacular from a Boyle cross late on, missing by a few feet with an overhead kick, while Tony Watt's last-gasp effort lacked the power to ever trouble Marciano, and served as an appropriate summation of the game itself.

What's next?

Hibs are back on Sky Sports next weekend with their trip to St Johnstone, on August 23, live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm; Kick-off at 4.30pm.

Motherwell host Hamilton next Saturday at 3pm.