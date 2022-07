2' Attempt missed. Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ana Borges.

2' Foul by Damaris Egurrola (Netherlands).

2' Diana Silva (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lineth Beerensteyn.

First Half begins.