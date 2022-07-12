Sweden Women 2-1 Switzerland Women: Hanna Bennison winner gives Sweden win in Group C

Teenage substitute Hanna Bennison's second-half strike earned Sweden their first victory of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 success over Switzerland on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Everton midfielder, the youngest player in the Sweden squad, scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box after Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann cancelled out Fridolina Rolfo's opener for the Swedes.

Bennison's decider moved Sweden top of Group C for now, while Switzerland remain winless at the tournament after being held by Portugal in their opening tie.

Image: Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates with team-mate Stina Blackstenius

Sweden started well but were given a scare nine minutes into the game when Switzerland were awarded a penalty for a foul but, after consulting the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned her on-field decision.

Rolfo was causing problems for the Swiss and whipped in a menacing cross that Kosovare Asllani was unable to reach, before having a chance herself but the shot was well blocked.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Bachmann had an opportunity half an hour into the game, running into plenty of space but her shot was easily held by Hedvig Lindahl at her near post.

Rolfo came close straight after the break when her effort just missed the top corner and Stina Blackstenius threatened soon after in a one-on-one with Gaelle Thalmann, but the goalkeeper did well to save.

The early pressure paid off in the 53rd minute for Sweden when Rolfo put them in front, finding space on the left and tucking the ball into the bottom left corner.

Switzerland responded immediately from the restart as Sweden were unable to clear the danger in the box and the ball found Bachmann on the edge of the area, who hit a sweet curling shot into the top corner.

Switzerland continued to make the most of their chances and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had a low effort that forced Lindahl to react, tipping the ball away with a low dive to her right.

But Bennison's 79th-minute strike gave Sweden a precious victory, as she executed a difficult technique to lash the ball home outside the box.

Sweden nearly added a third in the 87th minute when Rebecka Blomqvist found the bottom corner, but VAR ensured the goal was chalked off for offside.

Sweden will conclude their Group C campaign against Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, while winless Switzerland face the Netherlands at Bramall Lane, needing a victory to keep their Euro 2022 dream alive. Both ties are scheduled to take place on July 17.

Keep up with all the latest from Euro 2022 across Sky Sports and Sky Sports News this summer.

Coverage will be anchored by Sky Sports WSL presenter Caroline Barker, alongside Jessica Creighton and Kyle Walker. Meanwhile, Karen Carney, Sue Smith, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Laura Bassett will give analysis throughout the tournament.

They will also be joined by experienced England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester City defender Esme Morgan.

The pundits and presenters will work from the Sky Sports Women's Euro 2022 Mobile Presentation Bus, which will follow the Sky Sports News team around the country to the various stadiums where matches are being played.

In addition, Sky Sports' Essential Football Podcast will be rebranded for the tournament to Sky Sports Women's Euros Podcast from 21 June. Hosted by Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui, it will feature exclusive news and player interviews in addition to a strong programme line-up around the tournament.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 5-1 Italy

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group A: England 8-0 Norway

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley