Sweden Women 2-1 Switzerland Women: Hanna Bennison winner gives Sweden win in Group C

Sweden Women vs Switzerland Women. Women's European Championship Group C.
Bramall LaneAttendance12,914.
Report as Fridolina Rolfo swept Sweden into a second-half lead; Ramona Bachmann replied with an equaliser 90 seconds later; 19-year-old Hanna Bennison fired the winner, becoming Sweden's third youngest scorer; both sides dropped points from leading positions in opening Group C games
Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:52, UK
Teenage substitute Hanna Bennison's second-half strike earned Sweden their first victory of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 success over Switzerland on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old Everton midfielder, the youngest player in the Sweden squad, scored a stunning goal from the edge of the box after Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann cancelled out Fridolina Rolfo's opener for the Swedes.
Bennison's decider moved Sweden top of Group C for now, while Switzerland remain winless at the tournament after being held by Portugal in their opening tie.
Sweden started well but were given a scare nine minutes into the game when Switzerland were awarded a penalty for a foul but, after consulting the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned her on-field decision.
Rolfo was causing problems for the Swiss and whipped in a menacing cross that Kosovare Asllani was unable to reach, before having a chance herself but the shot was well blocked.
Bachmann had an opportunity half an hour into the game, running into plenty of space but her shot was easily held by Hedvig Lindahl at her near post.
Rolfo came close straight after the break when her effort just missed the top corner and Stina Blackstenius threatened soon after in a one-on-one with Gaelle Thalmann, but the goalkeeper did well to save.
The early pressure paid off in the 53rd minute for Sweden when Rolfo put them in front, finding space on the left and tucking the ball into the bottom left corner.
Switzerland responded immediately from the restart as Sweden were unable to clear the danger in the box and the ball found Bachmann on the edge of the area, who hit a sweet curling shot into the top corner.
Switzerland continued to make the most of their chances and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had a low effort that forced Lindahl to react, tipping the ball away with a low dive to her right.
But Bennison's 79th-minute strike gave Sweden a precious victory, as she executed a difficult technique to lash the ball home outside the box.
Sweden nearly added a third in the 87th minute when Rebecka Blomqvist found the bottom corner, but VAR ensured the goal was chalked off for offside.
Sweden will conclude their Group C campaign against Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, while winless Switzerland face the Netherlands at Bramall Lane, needing a victory to keep their Euro 2022 dream alive. Both ties are scheduled to take place on July 17.
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Group stage
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England 1-0 Austria
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland
Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland
Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland
Group D: France 5-1 Italy
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group A: England 8-0 Norway
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland
Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Semi-finals
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Final
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley