Huddersfield 1-1 Swansea: Flynn Downes secures point for Russell Martin's Swans

Swansea ended their three-game Championship losing streak after Flynn Downes' late goal rescued a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

The visitors had fallen behind to Danel Sinani's 15th-minute opener following a slow start to the game but they responded well, with Ryan Manning and Cyrus Christie both going close to a deserved equaliser.

The Welshmen then bossed the entire second half, with Huddersfield barely able to get out of their half.

Olivier Ntcham, Michael Obafemi and Manning all saw chances go begging as Swansea bombarded the Terriers' box and they finally got their reward when Downes turned home Korey Smith's cross with 12 minutes to go.

They were inches away from winning it with seconds to go when Downes headed wide at the back post.

Ben Hamer made a brilliant flying save to keep out a perfectly hit Lewis O'Brien strike on six minutes. Huddersfield then had a goal ruled out from the resulting corner following a push by Jonathan Hogg.

But the hosts hit the front 15 minutes into the contest when Sinani tapped home from six yards after Hamer parried an O'Brien shot into his path.

Lee Nicholls beat away a well-hit Manning shot as Swansea responded well.

Hamer made a brilliant point-blank save to keep out O'Brien on 28 minutes after Sorba Thomas picked him out.

Matt Grimes fired narrowly wide from just outside the box as Swansea enjoyed a good spell of pressure. Danny Ward scuffed a tame shot at Hamer before Smith had a soft header saved by Nicholls in stoppage time.

Sinani was replaced at half-time by Scott High after failing to shake off a knock.

Nicholls tipped over Christie's goal-bound shot on 49 minutes as the Swans began the half strongly.

Manning dragged an effort well wide a minute later before Ntcham scuffed a shot at the keeper from distance.

Nicholls saved another Ntcham effort low on his goal-line following a slight deflection.

Manning saw a shot deflected for a corner before Ntcham scuffed another long-range shot at the keeper.

Joel Piroe failed to get any power behind a 64th-minute shot as the one-way traffic continued.

Ntcham skied an effort on 74 minutes before a stumbling O'Brien shot straight at the keeper.

Obafemi missed a great chance to level two minutes later when he could only pick out the keeper despite having time and space.

But the equaliser finally came when Downes found the bottom corner from Smith's cut-back.

O'Brien had a shot saved by Hamer before Ward scuffed a shot wide as Town attempted to find an unlikely winner.

Downes headed inches wide with the keeper beaten with the final action of the game.