Huddersfield vs Fulham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield face Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night.

Coverage gets under way live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm, while kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Huddsf'ld vs Fulham Live on

Team news

Rajiv Van La Parra and Steve Mounie are among those being considered as under-fire Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert plans changes. The pair appeared as substitutes in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Lincoln and Siewert may start both as he seeks a first win of the season.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah could also be included after playing 90 minutes against the Imps. Midfielder Juninho Bacuna has recovered from a calf injury but new signing Fraizer Campbell is not likely to be involved as he builds up his fitness levels.

Josh Onomah could make his Fulham debut after moving from Tottenham as part of the deal that took Ryan Sessegnon the other way last week. The 22-year-old did not feature in last week's victory over Blackburn as he worked on his fitness.

Onomah joins a fully-fit squad for the trip to West Yorkshire. The Cottagers should also be fresh having not been involved in the Carabao Cup this week.

Recent form

It has been a poor start to the season for Huddersfield, losing 2-1 at home to Derby in their opening game and then being held to a 1-1 draw at QPR last Saturday. In the Carabao Cup first round in midweek they were shocked 1-0 at home by League One Lincoln.

Fulham, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Barnsley in their opener, before bouncing back to beat Blackburn at Craven Cottage at the weekend.

The managers

Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert: "We face Fulham now and I will have a different squad on the pitch [to Lincoln], so think of QPR when we had many positive things there.

"It's a matter of managing expectations because, of course, we all want to win football matches and this is the most important thing I am working towards."

Fulham boss Scott Parker: "[Huddersfield] have started the season a little bit slow. In saying that, it's a wounded animal we're going to play, a team that's going to come out fighting, scrapping, and trying to do everything they can to get the result.

"We're fully aware of what we're going into. Last year we went there and it was a tough game with the crowd behind them, so we're not expecting anything different. They've come down from the Premier League, they're a good outfit with some good individual players, and I'm sure they'll be around [the promotion race]."

Talking point - Do relegated clubs bounce back?

Huddersfield and Fulham started the season among the favourites for an immediate return to the Premier League, but bouncing back is not always easy as it seems. Just 21 clubs of a possible 82 in the Premier League era have succeeded in winning a promotion at the first time of asking following relegation, with the most recent being Newcastle in 2017.

Last season West Brom finished fourth but failed to make it past the play-off semi-finals, and Swansea managed 10th and Stoke ended up 16th.

Latest highlights

2:01 Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Huddersfield and Lincoln Highlights of the Carabao Cup first round match between Huddersfield and Lincoln

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackburn Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Blackburn

Opta stats

Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last 13 league games against Fulham (W1 D4 L8), winning 1-0 in the Premier League at the John Smith's Stadium last season.

In the Championship, Fulham's last visit to Huddersfield was in April 2017, winning 4-1 under Slavisa Jokanovic, with current manager Scott Parker an unused sub that day.

Huddersfield Town have scored just six goals in open-play in their 17 league matches under manager Jan Siewert, with both of their goals so far this season coming via Karlan Grant penalties.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score in consecutive league matches for Fulham for the first time since September 2018 - the Serbian has scored in one of his last 18 away league matches.

Since collecting seven points from three league games during November 2018 (W2 D1 L0), Huddersfield have collected just seven points from 27 league matches (W1 D4 L22).

Fulham have won just five points from their last 21 away league matches (W1 D2 L18).

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Prutton's prediction

It's not been the best start of the season for Huddersfield. They had a long time to prepare for life back in the Sky Bet Championship, but they have just a point from their opening two games and, to cap things off, lost at home to Lincoln in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Fulham started poorly at Barnsley but improved a lot to beat Blackburn last weekend. They look the better of the two right now.

David Prutton predicts: 0-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!