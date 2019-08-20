Hull 0-1 Blackburn: Derrick Williams header beats wasteful Tigers

2:15 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Derrick Williams' glancing header was enough for Blackburn to beat Hull 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, after Jarrod Bowen had an early penalty saved.

12 minutes into the game, Bradley Johnson fouled Jackson Irvine inside the area to give Hull an early advantage, but Blackburn goalkeeper Christen Walton got across to save Bowen's thunderous spot-kick.

The first half ended goalless despite an entertaining attacking performance from both sides - with Kamil Grosicki and Stewart Downing each hitting the post - and it was the latter who saw his free-kick glanced home by Williams (62) to ultimately seal the win.

At this early stage in the season, the win sees Blackburn leapfrog from 18th to 10th - where Hull had started the game - as Grant McCann's side drop into 14th.

How Blackburn edged wasteful Hull

After a wonderful attacking move, Hull were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute as Bradley Johnson swiped at the legs of Jackson Irvine in the area. Jarrod Bowen stepped up but despite a powerful effort, he dragged his shot over to the right which allowed goalkeeper Christian Walton to get across and push away.

Not long after, Johnson nearly atoned for his mistake as he headed a great Greg Cunningham header just past the top corner, taking a nick off it on the way through. At the other end, Dan Batty also sent an effort over the crossbar after some superb build-up play from Kamil Grosicki and Stephen Kingsley. The former was soon involved again as he was set away down the left after a poor Elliott Bennett pass, but Irvine sent his cut-back just wide of the post.

Team news Hull made two changes from the weekend. Eric Lichaj and George Honeyman dropped out of the matchday 18, with Dan Batty and Robbie McKenzie replacing them.

There was one change for Blackburn as Danny Graham was replaced by Adam Armstrong up front.

Just after the half an hour mark, and the woodwork at both ends was struck. It was Grosicki who did so first in the 33rd minute - shaking the left-hand post from a few yards out - before Stewart Downing hammed his effort onto the far upright six minutes later after Bradley Dack had fed him on the left-hand side.

The second half was a tighter affair, with Hull going close again on the hour. Johnson was unable to keep a pass under control, which allowed Batty to nip through. He took aim, but sent it just past the post - again - and hammered the field in frustration after.

Bradley Dack and Kevin Stewart compete at the KCOM Stadium

Two minutes later, Blackburn took the lead. Downing delivered a free kick from deep on the right, with Williams rising highest to glance the ball into the back of the net. However, Hull goalkeeper George Long looked to have been impeded on the line by Adam Armstrong, but with no VAR to review it, the goal stood.

Hull had the better chances as the game wore on. Bowen sent an effort into the side of the net before substitute Leonardo Da Silva Lopes skewed a volley wide at close range. There was another penalty shout late on too as Cunningham caught Josh Bowler with an arm in the 93rd minute, but the referee waved away the claims as Hull were left to rue their many missed chances.

Man of the match - Stewart Downing

Downing is proving to be a shrewd acquisition for Blackburn - on a free transfer, no less -- and shone again in an entertaining encounter. He created six chances, double that of the next closet players in Grosicki and Irvine, and assisted Williams' goal.

Man of the Match, Stewart Downing

Assist for Williams' decisive goal

6 chances created*

25 successful passes in opp. half*

10 crosses*

71 touches

(* most in match)

Sky Sports co-commentator Andy Hinchcliffe said: "At 35 years old, his fitness levels and work rate are outstanding. The quality of his left-foot has shone through. He hit the post, he created the winning goal too and he's showed real leadership - exactly what he was bought to the club to provide."

The managers

2:05 Grant McCann said he couldn't fault his side's effort, but felt they lacked a cutting edge in their defeat to Blackburn. Grant McCann said he couldn't fault his side's effort, but felt they lacked a cutting edge in their defeat to Blackburn.

Grant McCann: "We should have had a penalty, a blatant penalty. I thought the referee was disappointing for both teams, a little bit stop-start.

"There was maybe a block (by Williams), but we didn't see it at the time. You don't know, but definitely a penalty at the end with Josh Bowler."

2:38 Tony Mowbray was delighted with his side's win over Hull, but wants more improvement from his players in the coming games. Tony Mowbray was delighted with his side's win over Hull, but wants more improvement from his players in the coming games.

Tony Mowbray: "It has been a good week. In modern-day football, you lose a couple of games and people are trying to create a problem. I thought we played well at Fulham away, deserved to get something, and we totally dominated Charlton on the opening day and got nothing.

"The last two games are OK for us, we had to find a way to win really. We haven't scored lots of goals yet, we could have scored more tonight, and they could have scored too. I don't know whether it was a good game or not, for us it was a nervous game to the point where we have to be better and control the game more. But I am happy enough with the points."

