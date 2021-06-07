Hungary vs Republic of Ireland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Hungary and Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will return home ahead of the trip to face Hungary after failing to recover from a hamstring injury as manager Stephen Kenny seeks to make it two friendly wins from two.

Everton right-back Coleman came into the Ireland training camp with the hamstring injury and had been working hard to be fit for the international friendly in Budapest.

Image: Seamus Coleman has returned home with a hamstring injury

Daryl Horgan impressed off the bench and is pushing for a start but Troy Parrott is expected to retain his place.

Hungary will represent a much sterner test than Andorra as they attempt to hone their approach to an intensely difficult group which will pitch them into battle with the Portuguese, France and Germany.

Adam Szalai was not involved in the friendly win over Cyprus last Friday, but is in contention to start alongside Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy, Willi Orban and Loic Nego.

How to follow

0:53 Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says his players are relishing the challenge of facing Hungary on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, but admits it will be a tough test

Hungary vs Republic of Ireland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports from 6.55pm; kick-off 7pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

4:00 Highlights of the international friendly between Andorra and the Republic of Ireland