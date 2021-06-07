Hungary vs Republic of Ireland preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the international friendly between Hungary and Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7pm).
Team news
Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman will return home ahead of the trip to face Hungary after failing to recover from a hamstring injury as manager Stephen Kenny seeks to make it two friendly wins from two.
Everton right-back Coleman came into the Ireland training camp with the hamstring injury and had been working hard to be fit for the international friendly in Budapest.
Daryl Horgan impressed off the bench and is pushing for a start but Troy Parrott is expected to retain his place.
Hungary will represent a much sterner test than Andorra as they attempt to hone their approach to an intensely difficult group which will pitch them into battle with the Portuguese, France and Germany.
Trending
- White replaces Alexander-Arnold in England squad
- Jake Paul calls out Canelo: I would eat you!
- Logan Paul avoids Mayweather KO in exhibition clash
- 'Angry' Merc on Baku 'shocker' | Wolff defends Hamilton
- Boxing beware, Logan and Jake Paul are here to stay
- Mayweather: Logan Paul surprised me!
- 'Booing England players for taking a knee has sinister undertones'
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Postecoglou verbally agrees personal terms with Celtic
- England's Euro 2020 fixtures and route to the final
Adam Szalai was not involved in the friendly win over Cyprus last Friday, but is in contention to start alongside Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy, Willi Orban and Loic Nego.
How to follow
Hungary vs Republic of Ireland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports from 6.55pm; kick-off 7pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Hungary and the Republic of Ireland last met in June 2012, drawing 0-0 in a friendly in Budapest.
- The Republic of Ireland have won just two of their previous 11 international matches against Hungary in all competitions (D5 L4), with both wins coming under Jack Charlton: a 2-0 win in June 1989 in a World Cup qualifier and a 2-1 win in a friendly in September 1991.
- Four of the previous five meetings between Hungary and the Republic of Ireland in Budapest have ended as a draw, with the Hungarians winning the other 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in 1969. Ireland's one win in Hungary came in Győr in 1991, winning 2-1 with goals from David Kelly and Kevin Sheedy.
- Republic of Ireland have won just one of their 17 away matches in all competitions played on Tuesdays (D8 L8), a 4-1 win over the Faroe Islands in October 2012.
- Last time out, Republic of Ireland picked up their first victory under Stephen Kenny, while it was their first win since beating New Zealand in a friendly in November 2019. They are looking to win consecutive matches for the first time since March 2019 (vs Gibraltar and Georgia).
- Republic of Ireland have scored five goals in their last two games, two more than they managed in their first 10 games with Stephen Kenny in charge. After winning 4-1 against Andorra, Ireland will be looking to score 2+ goals in consecutive fixtures for the first time since September 2016 under Martin O'Neill.
- After recording consecutive clean sheets versus Slovakia and Wales in October 2020, Republic of Ireland have conceded in seven of their last eight games, including in each of the last four in a row.
- Last time out, Troy Parrott became the first player to score a brace for the Republic of Ireland since October 2017, when Daryl Murphy netted twice against Moldova. Indeed, those goals were Parrott's first for his country, while Daryl Horgan and Jason Knight netted their first goals for the Boys in Green.