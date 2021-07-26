Inter Miami 1-1 Philadelphia Union: Phil Neville's side break losing streak but remain winless in seven

Kacper Przybylko scored in the 85th minute to give Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami and deny Phil Neville's side a first win since mid-May.

With co-owner David Beckham in the stands, Miami broke their six-game losing streak, but are still winless in seven straight since beating Cincinnati 3-2 on May 16, and have scored just two goals in that run.

Philadelphia, who had lost back-to-back games, are winless in their last four.

Robbie Robinson scored his first career goal for Miami in the 71st minute, but with just five minutes to go Quinn Sullivan's cross was deflected past goalkeeper Nick Marsman, and Przybylko was waiting near the far post to tap into an empty net.

"David's presence is vital, and it shows that we are all in it together," manager Neville told The Sun, having faced heavy criticism for the side's 5-0 defeat by New England on Wednesday.

"Since the defeat on Wednesday is a collective togetherness that even surprised me, in terms of the ownership and all of the staff.

"We still need to improve in many things and the strength of the ownership makes this football club. Never once have they doubted me."

Inter Miami are bottom of the Eastern Conference with just nine points from 13 games, winning just twice, but Neville insists he's proud of his players for battling.

"I am massively proud of the players, we deserved a win but the attitude was everything you wanted to see in a team.

"It has been a really tough few days but I saw hurt in the players' eyes and they gave me a performance. I just wanted to see a group who would fight for each other and make the fans proud.

"We are hurting, the ownership are hurting and we wanted the three points but what gives me pride is that we didn't just play the long ball. We had an identity everyone enjoyed watching.

"It's baby steps - a foundation - but it's just a start. We didn't get our rewards but we will do. That's all I ask for. We have been criticized and rightly so but the players deserve praise after this."