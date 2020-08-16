Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Inter Milan reach first European final for 10 years?

Inter Milan will set up a first European final in 10 years if they find a way past Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday night.

Inter boss Antonio Conte, who won the UEFA Cup as a player with Juventus in 1993, will see his own fate as the club's manager decided at the end of their Europa League campaign - and admitted Shakhtar, who themselves won the competition in 2008, are the strongest side his team has faced so far in the competition.

He said: "We have a lot or respect for Shakhtar. We are facing a team who have established themselves over the years and we are well prepared.

Image: Antonio Conte is yet to win a European trophy in his managerial career

"[Shakhtar] are the strongest opponents we have faced so far in our Europa League path, but we want to show that there's a reason that we are in the semi-finals, and our aim is to reach the final."

Despite that, Inter will arguably go into the game as pre-match favourites, having finished just one point behind Juventus in the Serie A title race, and have a constellation of stars in their team, but Shakhtar are no slouches themselves in European competition as they battle it out for a place in Friday's final.

Shakhtar were the runaway winners of the Ukrainian Premier League - already booking their place in the Champions League group stages - and have netted seven goals in their two Europa League games of the current tournament.

They will take the attack to Inter and they have a gem in Junior Moraes, who scored six goals in Europe this season and was the Ukrainian Premier League's top goalscorer with 20 goals. He also notched up eight league assists, two behind the league leader and fellow team-mate Taison (10).

Image: Junior Moraes celebrates scoring for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel

Speaking about the challenge Shakhtar will offer Inter, Young added: "If pushed, you tend not to want to play teams that just sit back and defend. You want to play teams that like attacking football, that basically you go toe-to-toe with, and whoever plays well on that day comes out on top. I think it's going to be a very good game.

"We've seen videos of them; we saw them against Basel the other day, and they are a good team. They wouldn't be in the semi-final if they weren't. So everyone is relishing the opportunity to play against them, to test ourselves again.We'll see what happens come the end of the 90 minutes."

Castro: Shakhtar 'relaxed' ahead of semi-final

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Luis Castro says his side are facing a difficult task against Inter, but they are 'serene' ahead of the game.

"We are very relaxed," he said. "It is another game ahead of us. We need to play this game with the same serious mentality as we want to play in the final. We know in front of us we are playing against a very difficult side with a lot of quality.

Image: Shakhtar will hope their Brazilian contingent sparkles against Inter Milan

"It is very difficult to understand their football dynamics both in attack and in defence. We have prepared in the best possible way to be able to beat them. We know it is going to be a very difficult game for us, but it is going to be a difficult match for Inter too.

"Our serenity ahead of the match it is part of our way to prepare the games and it is part of our identity as a team. "

Team news

Alexis Sanchez - who recently completed a permanent switch to Inter after a spell on loan from Manchester United - is expected to sit out the last-four encounter with a thigh injury. Matias Vecino also remains absent as he recovers from knee surgery.

As for Shakhtar, Maksym Malyshev, Vladyslav Vakula and Ismaily could all be missing.

Opta stats