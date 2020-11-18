Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Israel vs Scotland. UEFA Nations League Group B2.

Netanya Stadium.

Israel 0

    Scotland 0

      Israel vs Scotland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

      Andrew Robertson missing for Scotland; watch Israel vs Scotland live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 18 November 2020 16:33, UK

      Israel vs Scotland
      Team news and stats ahead of Israel vs Scotland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.

      Team news

      Andrew Robertson is missing for Scotland with a hamstring injury, so Kieran Tierney should keep his spot in the XI, or Steve Clarke may bring Celtic's Greg Taylor into the fold.

      Stephen O'Donnell is also in line for a starting spot, while Lyndon Dykes could return from suspension to replace Oli McBurnie.

      Israel and Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is suspended, meaning Orel Dgani should come in.

      How to follow

      Israel
      Scotland

      Wednesday 18th November 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

      Opta stats

      • Israel have only won one of their previous seven meetings with Scotland (D2 L4), although that lone victory did come on home soil (2-1 in October 2018).
      • After winning their first two away games against Israel, Scotland lost 1-2 in their last away trip to face them (in October 2018). Alex McLeish's side had opened the scoring in the first half of that UEFA Nations League clash but conceded twice in the second to fall to defeat.
      • The most recent game between Israel and Scotland ended goalless at Hampden Park, in a game where the Scots eventually won 5-3 on penalties in a play-off semi-final for EURO 2020 qualification.
      • Scotland have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions (W6 D3), losing last time out versus Slovakia - they haven't lost consecutively since October 2019 (4 games).
      • Scotland have only lost twice in nine UEFA Nations League matches (W6 D1 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Israel in October 2018 (1-2).
      • Israel have won only two of their last 13 matches across all competitions (W2 D4 L7), winning most recently at Slovakia in October.
      • Scotland have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six away games in all competitions, they last went on a longer such run back in March 2013 (8 games).
      • Eran Zahavi has scored five of Israel's six goals in this season's UEFA Nations League, while he's claimed 12 of their 23 shots on target.
