Israel vs Scotland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Israel vs Scotland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Andrew Robertson is missing for Scotland with a hamstring injury, so Kieran Tierney should keep his spot in the XI, or Steve Clarke may bring Celtic's Greg Taylor into the fold.

Stephen O'Donnell is also in line for a starting spot, while Lyndon Dykes could return from suspension to replace Oli McBurnie.

Israel and Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is suspended, meaning Orel Dgani should come in.

How to follow

Watch Israel vs Scotland live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

