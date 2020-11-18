Israel vs Scotland preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Israel vs Scotland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 7.45pm.
Team news
Andrew Robertson is missing for Scotland with a hamstring injury, so Kieran Tierney should keep his spot in the XI, or Steve Clarke may bring Celtic's Greg Taylor into the fold.
Stephen O'Donnell is also in line for a starting spot, while Lyndon Dykes could return from suspension to replace Oli McBurnie.
- Nations League table | Fixtures | Results
- Watch every Nations League game on Sky Sports
- Get two football channels for £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' new season offers
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
Israel and Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is suspended, meaning Orel Dgani should come in.
How to follow
Watch Israel vs Scotland live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our dedicated live blog plus watch in-game clips and free match highlights on Sky Sports' digital platforms.
Trending
- Salah returns another positive Covid-19 test
- Hamilton: Turkey proves 'I deserve my respect'
- 'A historic debacle': Germany reacts to Spain battering
- 'Wilder wants it now? He'll dance to my tune!'
- Northern Ireland relegated from Nations League B
- Barnsley enquire about signing Balotelli
- Liverpool defender Williams suffers hip issue
- Lennon threat 'a turning point' for NI campaign
- Nations League: What's at stake in final games?
- Arsenal goalkeeper wanted by England, Nigeria, Uganda
Sky Sports Scores
Faster goal updates. Hundreds of teams and leagues. Free Premier League, EFL and Scottish highlights. Download the app now.
Opta stats
- Israel have only won one of their previous seven meetings with Scotland (D2 L4), although that lone victory did come on home soil (2-1 in October 2018).
- After winning their first two away games against Israel, Scotland lost 1-2 in their last away trip to face them (in October 2018). Alex McLeish's side had opened the scoring in the first half of that UEFA Nations League clash but conceded twice in the second to fall to defeat.
- The most recent game between Israel and Scotland ended goalless at Hampden Park, in a game where the Scots eventually won 5-3 on penalties in a play-off semi-final for EURO 2020 qualification.
- Scotland have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions (W6 D3), losing last time out versus Slovakia - they haven't lost consecutively since October 2019 (4 games).
- Scotland have only lost twice in nine UEFA Nations League matches (W6 D1 L2), with one of those defeats coming against Israel in October 2018 (1-2).
- Israel have won only two of their last 13 matches across all competitions (W2 D4 L7), winning most recently at Slovakia in October.
- Scotland have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six away games in all competitions, they last went on a longer such run back in March 2013 (8 games).
- Eran Zahavi has scored five of Israel's six goals in this season's UEFA Nations League, while he's claimed 12 of their 23 shots on target.