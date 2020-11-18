Israel 1-0 Scotland: Manor Solomon's super solo goal means Tartan Army miss out on Nations League promotion

Scotland missed the opportunity of securing promotion in the Nations League after they lost 1-0 in Israel.

In the third meeting between the nations in two months, Manor Solomon's splendid solo goal just before half-time proved the difference between the teams.

But much like their defeat in Slovakia on Sunday, Steve Clarke will have been left frustrated with his team's finishing having had 19 shots on goal as Czech Republic grabbed the top spot and promotion after their win over Slovakia.

After the jubilation of qualifying for Euro 2020, Scotland end this international period on a disappointing note ahead of World Cup qualifying in March.

Player Ratings Scotland: Marshall (6), McTominay (6), Gallagher (6), Tierney (6), Robertson (6), O'Donnell (7), McGinn (7), Jack (6), McGregor (6), Christie (7), Dykes (6)



Subs used: Burke (6), McBurnie (6), McKenna (6), Griffiths (6)





How Scotland were stunned by Solomon...

Scotland had their Nations League destiny in their own hands, knowing a win would be good enough for top spot no matter how the Czechs got on in their clash.

Ryan Christie was as busy as ever in the opening stages and he struck a free-kick into the wall after being fouled in the act of shooting but there was little else in the way of threats at either end in the opening 15 minutes.

Scotland began to exert some pressure and created two good chances around the half-hour mark. Kieran Tierney played a penetrating ball forward and sharp passes from John McGinn and Ryan Jack set up O'Donnell, but the wing-back drove the ball across the face of goal rather than shooting himself.

Team news Steve Clarke picked the same team that started in Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off win over Serbia last week after making eight changes for Sunday's defeat in Slovakia with Andrew Robertson declared fit.

Scott McTominay soon whipped in an excellent cross but Ofir Marciano brilliantly pushed over a backward header from the industrious McGinn.

Callum McGregor's cutback evaded a Scotland shirt before Lyndon Dykes had a header saved, but the visitors were soon caught on the breakaway.

The skilful Solomon was left one-on-one with McTominay, turned him on the outside and fired inside the far post past David Marshall in what was a moment of individual brilliance.

Image: Manor Solomon celebrates after opening the scoring for Israel against Scotland

Declan Gallagher headed over from seven yards after getting a clear run at Christie's corner delivery - one of 12 corners Scotland won on the night.

Christie then brilliantly sent O'Donnell away on a break but Marciano got down well to save the Motherwell man's powerful strike.

Clarke's substitutions seemed to upset the flow of Scotland's charge but the chances eventually arrived in the closing stages.

Scott McKenna headed Andy Robertson's cross just wide before a long throw fell invitingly for Griffiths but the striker could not get hold of his half-volley.

Marciano was called upon to make one more save when blocking a Griffiths free-kick six minutes into stoppage-time.

Clarke's side had come into November four points clear at the top but these consecutive defeats cost them promotion and a potential World Cup play-off place that come via winning your Nations League group.

'Let's not be too negative, we've come a long way'

Scotland boss Steve Clarke:

"We're all disappointed how the week has finished. It was a historic week for Scottish football. There was no lack of endeavour just similar to the Slovakia game, a little lack of quality in the final third of the pitch.

"In a year we've come a long way. We shouldn't forget that and go back to the negative ways about the national team. We've got a lot to look forward to."

