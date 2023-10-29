Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.
The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park.
Foul by David Watson (Kilmarnock).
Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Liam Polworth.
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Liam Donnelly replaces Marley Watkins.
Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Aberdeen 0. Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Vassell with a headed pass.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Richard Jensen.
Foul by Lewis Mayo (Kilmarnock).
Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Dante Polvara replaces Graeme Shinnie.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Leighton Clarkson replaces Connor Barron.
Attempt missed. David Watson (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Polworth with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.
Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Slobodan Rubezic (Aberdeen).
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Robbie Deas replaces Joe Wright because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Slobodan Rubezic.
David Watson (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Second Half begins Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 0.
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Jack MacKenzie.
First Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 0.
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 0. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen).
Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).
Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kelle Roos (Aberdeen).
Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brad Lyons.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Slobodan Rubezic.
Foul by Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen).
Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Aberdeen. Slobodan Rubezic tries a through ball, but Jamie McGrath is caught offside.
Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Liam Polworth with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Connor Barron.
Attempt saved. Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart Findlay with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Attempt missed. Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Richard Jensen.
Attempt blocked. David Watson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marley Watkins.
Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock).
Attempt blocked. Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Vassell.
Foul by Connor Barron (Aberdeen).
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Watson (Kilmarnock).
Stefan Gartenmann (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Watson (Kilmarnock).
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.