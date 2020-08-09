Kilmarnock 1-1 Celtic: Chris Burke penalty sees Celtic drop points in second Scottish Premiership game

Chris Burke's penalty gave Kilmarnock a deserved 1-1 draw with Celtic, as the champions dropped points in only the second game of the season.

Neil Lennon's team got off to the perfect start at Rugby Park, taking an 11th-minute lead when stand-in Kilmarnock goalkeeper Danny Rogers was beaten cheaply by Ryan Christie's long-range free-kick.

But with Christopher Jullien struggling to deal with Kilmarnock's physical forward play all afternoon, he hauled down Nicke Kabamba in the Celtic box allowing Burke to step up from 12 yards and level up from the spot (24).

Player ratings Kilmarnock: Rogers (7), Millen (7), Broadfoot (8), Findlay (8), Waters (6), Power (7), Dicker (7), Tshibola (7), McKenzie (6), Burke (7), Kabamba (8).



Subs: Haunstrup (6), Kiltie (n/a).



Celtic: Barkas (7), Frimpong (6), Jullien (4), Ajer (6), Taylor (6), Brown (5), McGregor (6), Forrest (6), Christie (7), Elyounoussi (5), Edouard (5).



Subs: Kimala (6), Elhamed (5), Ntcham (n/a), Bolingoli (n/a).



Man of the match: Nicke Kabamba

After the break, Celtic enjoyed near-total dominance of the ball but did not once force Rogers into a difficult save, as Kilmarnock's stubborn defending led them to a well-earned draw for their first points of the season.

Kilmarnock show grit to hold champions

After last weekend's thumping win over Hamilton, while Kilmarnock were getting beaten at Hibernian, it would have been no surprise if Celtic flew out of the blocks at Rugby Park - but against a well-drilled and physical Killie side, they found life tough.

It had been the hosts making the early ground, as Kabamba caught out Jullien and broke with less than two minutes on the clock before Kristoffer Ajer bailed out his defensive partner.

But with their first sight of goal, Celtic showed their clinical touch. Back-up goalkeeper Rogers should have done better with Christie's 35-yard free-kick, which he was late to dive for and could only watch it sail past him.

But 11 minutes later, his blushes were spared. Kabamba again gave Jullien problems, this time on the byline in the Celtic box, and was then hauled down by the Frenchman.

Team news Kilmarnock made two changes from their defeat at Hamilton, with Danny Rogers replacing injured goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, and Gary Dicker taking Greg Kiltie's place in midfield.



Celtic's only alteration also came in goal, with Scott Bain dropped for debutant Vasilis Barkas.

There was little surprise when a penalty followed, and even less so when Burke beat Celtic debutant Vasilis Barkas with an excellently taken spot-kick.

Celtic continued to give Killie right-back Ross Millen too much space to send in fine deliveries from the flank, with Kabamba nodding two crosses over Barkas' bar, while Odsonne Edouard fired a free-kick just wide of Rogers' post from 20 yards.

After the break, the champions showed signs of increasing their intensity and tempo, but it did not last. After Edouard fired over from outside the box, they did not come close to testing Rogers again until Callum McGregor's long-range effort whistled over the bar nearly 20 minutes later.

Kilmarnock showed glimpses of danger on the counter-attack without ever providing Barkas any major worries on his Celtic bow, but held on resolutely for a first point of the season, and leave Celtic frustrated and already off the early pace-setters.

Man of the match - Nicke Kabamba

Kilmarnock knew Celtic's defensive weak spot and took full advantage of it. Kabamba took on more duels than anyone on the pitch - more than double, in fact (31). While he won just under half, he was a constant annoyance for Jullien and Ajer and regularly got the better of them.

He will wish his finishing could have been slightly better from two good Millen crosses before the break, but he more than played his part in Burke's equaliser by winning the penalty his team-mate tucked away in a performance of real effort and quality.

