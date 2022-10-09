Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park.

The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.

But Stephen Humphrys pulled one back before Australian right-back Atkinson volleyed home to secure a cinch Premiership point for the visitors with virtually the last kick of the game.

The visitors should have gone ahead in the second minute when Lawrence Shankland ran on to Forrest's through-ball and squared it across the six-yard box for Barrie McKay, who blazed over an open goal.

Killie's first chance came in the seventh minute when Danny Armstrong headed just wide after connecting with Jordan Jones' cross from the left.

Image: Chris Stokes made it 1-0 to Kilmarnock

The Tynecastle side threatened with a couple of close-range headers from Shankland and Humphrys midway through the first half.

At the other end, Blair Alston was denied by Gordon after driving into the danger area following some loose play by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Snodgrass in the Hearts midfield.

Killie went close again in the 29th minute when Jones' cutback set up Alan Power in a central position inside the box, but his goalbound shot was blocked by Alex Cochrane.

Image: Kyle Lafferty celebrates making it 2-0 to Kilmarnock

Jones then curled a powerful strike agonisingly wide from 25 yards out as the home side finished the first half in the ascendancy.

The Ayrshire outfit made the perfect start to the second half when Stokes bundled the ball over the line in the 47th minute after Hearts were unable to deal with an Armstrong corner.

And they doubled their lead in the 59th minute when goalkeeper Gordon made an uncharacteristic error as he slipped while trying to deal with an Andy Halliday backpass, allowing ex-Jambo Lafferty to prod the ball into the net from close range.

Image: Stephen Humphrys halved the deficit for Hearts at Rugby Park

But Hearts got themselves back in the game within two minutes as Humphrys ran on to a lovely ball over the top from Snodgrass and rounded goalkeeper Zach Hemming before slotting home from a tight angle.

The goal gave the visitors a lift and they started to crank up the pressure, with Shankland twice going close within the space of a few minutes.

Just as Hearts looked set for a sixth defeat in eight games, however, Atkinson pounced on the edge of the box to fire home a brilliant left-footed volley.

McInnes: We let Hearts off the hook

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "It feels like a defeat. I'm more annoyed with the first goal because we didn't get to enjoy being 2-0 up. I felt as though we did so much right in the game.

"When we got the second goal, I thought we had Hearts exactly where we wanted them. But there were still too many good players on the pitch for Hearts for us to knock off.

"At 2-0 up against a team struggling for a bit of form, we should have been enjoying that moment. We should have been managing the game better and been smart."

Neilson pleased with Hearts fightback

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "Ten days ago we were sitting third in the league and second in our (Europa Conference League) group. A couple of defeats against good teams and the perspective changes.

"Today, we create a number of early chances but we're just not quite firing on all cylinders at the moment. If we take one of those chances, it's a different game.

"The pleasing thing is that we fought back. We continued to pass it, get forward, we deserved a point at least. To work right the way through to the 95th minute to get a point out the game was great from them."

