Kilmarnock 0-1 Hibernian: Kevin Nisbet's penalty sends visitors third

Hibernian moved into third place in the Premiership table after a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Kilmarnock.

Kevin Nisbet's first-half penalty was enough to secure all three points for the visitors in a scrappy game devoid of many chances.

The decisive moment arrived in the 26th minute when referee Colin Steven adjudged that Clevid Dikamona fouled Christian Doidge. The Kilmarnock defender attempted to knock a long ball back to Danny Rogers but he clipped Doidge and, after hesitation, Steven pointed to the spot.

Image: Nisbet makes it 1-0 from the penalty spot, beating Danny Rogers

Nisbet stepped up confidently and struck a composed effort into the bottom-right corner for his eighth goal of the season.

It was a disastrous afternoon for Dikamona. Minutes after conceding the penalty, the former Hearts player had to be stretchered off in considerable discomfort after falling awkwardly in contesting an aerial duel with Alex Gogic.

Image: Kilmarnock defender Clevin Dikamona receives treatment before being stretchered off

Kilmarnock looked toothless all afternoon and failed to truly test Ofir Marciano in the Hibs goal.

The hosts' best opportunity fell after 40 minutes when Nisbet proved his value in the other box to clear Greg Kiltie's effort off the line in impressive fashion.

The evergreen Chris Burke looked the likeliest Killie player to create anything and Zeno Ibsen Rossi came within inches of heading home his dangerous free-kick early on.

Hibs introduced youngster Josh Doig at the break and after neat interplay down the left-flank, substitute Stuart Findlay made an excellent block to deny Doidge's powerful strike in the 48th minute.

Kilie looked to exert pressure as the second half progressed and Paul Hanlon made a brilliant headed clearance under pressure to prevent the ball reaching Kiltie on the hour.

But the visitors carried a greater goal threat through their two strikers and after Paul McGinn's excellent cross, Doidge's header was deflected behind off Kirk Broadfoot.

Image: Hibernian's Paul McGinn holds off Kilmarnock's Greg Kiltie

McGinn was afforded the freedom to bomb forward from right-back and he spurned a glorious chance to double Hibs' advantage after 66 minutes. Stevie Mallan threaded a glorious through ball to the 30-year-old but he inexplicably drilled wide of the post.

The unpredictable Mallan is renowned for his shooting prowess and he should have done better when he fired wide unopposed from the edge of the box after 69 minutes.

Kilmarnock introduced Eamonn Brophy in search of an equaliser but they failed to register a shot on target all afternoon.

Hibs were led brilliantly by captain Hanlon, who is forming an encouraging defensive partnership with Ryan Porteous which bodes well for next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final against fierce rivals Hearts.

What the managers said…

Hibernian boss Jack Ross: "Our defensive players have been terrific all season. We reflected back on last season when it was curtailed, and we knew that we had to improve defensively as a whole team. We conceded too many goals last year but our record this season is very good.

"We've managed a good amount of clean sheets and two back-to-back away is very good. Individually, they've been very good whether that's in a back four or five. They are in a good place and you can see the fruits of that hard work put in on the training ground in their performance level.

"It's not easy winning here and everybody is so happy in the changing room. We played really well last week and created umpteen opportunities but drew the game. Today, we had to tough it out and we are really pleased we did that. It's a sign of how far we've come this season to be able to do that."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "It wasn't a penalty. I've seen it again, it's definitely outside the box and it's cost us the game.

"I thought it was soft at the time and very harsh, it's a difficult one to swallow. I was told that it was the far-side linesman who gave it which doesn't make sense to me. The linesman at the right side didn't give it.

"The referee looked at it, turned away before coming back and giving it. It's a hard one to take against a good side but we have to dust ourselves down and go again."