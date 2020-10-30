Kilmarnock vs Rangers LIVE!

CELTIC STRUGGLES, DEFOE 300 UP AND SCOTTISH CUP SEMI-FINAL PREVIEWSIan Crocker is joined by Andy Walker and Kris Boyd for the latest The Scottish Football Podcast. They chat Celtic struggles and Neil Lennon defending himself in his media conference this week, plus positive signs for Aberdeen ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final.They also preview both Scottish Cup semi-finals plus Jermain Defoe reaching 300 goals.Download the Sky Sports Scottish Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker