Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala becomes youngest English scorer in Champions League history

Jamal Musiala became the youngest English scorer in the Champions League as holders Bayern defeated Lazio 4-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Rome.

The 17-year-old midfielder scored the second of the German side's three first-half goals as they all but secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring by capitalising on a back pass by Mateo Musacchio and firing home inside the first 10 minutes of the match.

Image: Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Bayern Munich

It was the Pole's 72nd goal in the competition, moving clear of Raul to become the outright third top-scorer in the history of the competition after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Musiala then doubled the lead, scoring low into the corner of the net and in doing so becoming the second-youngest player of any nationality to score in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Image: Musiala fires home for Bayern Munich in Rome

Only Bojan for Barcelona against Schalke in 2008 can better his record.

Leroy Sane made it three just before half-time, stabbing home after Pepe Reina pushed Kingsley Coman's shot into his path to leave humiliation looming for Bayern's Serie A opponents.

When Francesco Acerbi put through his own net early in the second half, Lazio's situation worsened but Joaquin Correa pulled one back almost immediately and that is how it remained.

Not that Hansi Flick's team will be too troubled. This result sends a warning that the reigning champions are still the team to beat.

What's next?

Lazio's next game sees them attempt to move back into the Serie A Champions League spots with a trip to Bologna on Saturday; Kick-off at 5pm.

Bayern host relegation-threatened FC Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Saturday; Kick-off at 2.30pm.

The second leg of this Champions League last-16 clash is on March 17; Kick-off at 8pm.

Champions League key dates

Round of 16 first legs: February 17/23/24

Round of 16 second legs: March 9/10/16/17

Quarter-final and semi-final draws: March 19

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)