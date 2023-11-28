Lazio 2-0 Celtic: Ciro Immobile's quick double ends Hoops' European campaign

Celtic's European campaign was ended by Ciro Immobile's late double as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers' side knew they had to win in Rome in their penultimate Group E match to have a chance of dropping into the Europa League.

They held off some early pressure from the hosts with Kyogo Furuhashi going close to putting the Hoops ahead either side of the break.

Immobile came off the bench to fire in two goals inside three minutes to sink Celtic's hopes as they remain on course to reach the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition.

Celtic's wait for an elusive group-stage victory continues.

A frustrating campaign ends in Rome

Image: It was another disappointing night for Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic play Feyenoord in their their final tie at home next month but that will be their European swansong for another season.

The Hoops made a decent fist of the first half without threatening too much, although after just four minutes Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel had to deal with a drive from Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic team news Brendan Rodgers made three changes to the side that drew with Motherwell. Alistair Johnston returned with James Forrest and Paulo Bernardo also starting.

However, the best chance of the first half fell to Lazio's Brazil international Felipe Anderson, who missed the target with a close-range header from a Matteo Guendouzi cross which ought to have tested Joe Hart.

Kyogo almost capitalised on some Lazio indecision in the penalty area between Provedel and defender Mario Gila before the Italian side got the ball to safety.

Image: Kyogo had chances to score for Celtic in Rome

Both sides enjoyed spells of possession but neither keeper was properly tested again before the break.

Lazio started the second half with increased tempo but in the 49th minute Kyogo flashed a shot across the far post on a Celtic break before Yang Hyun-jun headed a Forrest delivery back across goal, trying to find the Japan striker rather than attempt a shot.

Meanwhile, Taty Castellanos twice headed over the bar at the other end and Gustav Isaksen squeezed a shot past the far post after a clever break into the Celtic box.

Image: Immobile celebrates his opener against Celtic

Immobile and Pedro Rodriguez came on for Anderson and Castellanos, with Forrest making way for Mikey Johnston and striker Oh soon coming on for Bernardo to support Furuhashi.

The game began to heat up at both ends.

Lazio captain Luis Alberto lofted a shot over the bar with 10 minutes remaining but when Isaken's drive was deflected into the path of Immobile he gleefully knocked it past Hart.

Minutes later, the Italy international outmuscled Liam Scales, turned inside Cameron Carter-Vickers and slotted in from close range again.

There was more drama in the three added minutes when Celtic were awarded a penalty for a Patric push on Oh but after being directed to his monitor, the Turkish official changed his mind and a chance of a consolation was gone.

Rodgers: We need to add quality

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers:

"The group of players have gained more experience at that level.

"They've shown that they can compete in a lot of the games but we need to add quality. That's the glaring thing that stands out.

"If we can get those players available that are on the sideline and add to that then we can go again and push forward.

"It's important for us to be in this competition. Folk will look at it and say 'you only have one point and struggle' but it's important for us a club to be there and help players to develop and grow.

"I think they'll learn from it for sure.

"We want to finish on a high.

"We want to win in front of our own supporters. Our support has been incredible, travelling all around Europe.

"They haven't seen us win and we'd love to give them that victory at home and finish off with a positive result."

Wilson: Tough to explain Celtic's European struggles

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson assesses their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lazio as their European hopes end for another season

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson on Sky Sports News:

"When Brendan Rodgers analyses the game the difference tonight was a top-quality front man in Immobile.

"Once again they find themselves out of Europe and that's been the problem, if there's a way to lose European games Celtic somehow find the way to do it.

"It's tough to explain.

"Tonight they were much better. This wasn't a performance like we saw in Madrid, it was far more controlled and measured but it comes with the same outcome.

"Zero points, zero goals, and out of European football."

How do Celtic compete in Champions League?

Image: Celtic have 15 games without a win in the Champions League

Celtic are once again left to reflect on a disappointing Champions League campaign. One that was plagued by red cards and more hard luck stories.

Three players were sent off during their Group E matches and they suffered a heartbreaking stoppage-time defeat to Lazio in their home tie back in October.

It is six years since the Hoops beat Anderlecht and they are now the first British club to go 15 consecutive games without a win in the Champions League/European Cup.

Their home run is worse and they will look to halt a decade of disappointment at Parkhead when they host Feyenoord in their final group match next month.

This season's campaign is over, but they are likely to return to Europe's elite competition next season. The question is, how do they find a way to be more competitive?

Alison Conroy

What's next?

Celtic visit St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football; coverage starts at 11am with kick-off at 12pm. Lazio host Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday at 5pm.

Celtic complete their Champions League group stage campaign at home to Feyenoord on December 13; kick off 8pm.