Leeds 2-2 Cardiff: Crysencio Summerville strikes late to rescue Championship point for Daniel Farke's Whites

Crysencio Summerville struck a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser to earn a point for Leeds as they drew 2-2 with Cardiff at Elland Road.

Debutant Josh Bowler put the Bluebirds in front with a composed finish after 23 minutes and Ike Ugbo doubled the advantage before the break after Aaron Ramsey's shot had been deflected into his path.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper leapt to divert a corner in and halve the deficit shortly after the restart, appearing to injure his ankle in the process, which forced him off on a stretcher.

And, following the incessant attacking that followed, the Whites finally got their reward in the 95th minute, when Summerville's first-time effort crossed the line after Luis Sinisterra's initial shot was blocked.

Leeds rescue a draw from the jaws of defeat

The penultimate game of the opening weekend took a little while to warm up, but, when it did, it was Leeds who were first to try and force the issue. Teenage debutant Archie Gray saw two shots blocked in quick succession, before Willy Gnonto crashed a volley past the post from Luke Ayling's cushioned header.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Bowler scores a well-worked goal by Cardiff, as they lead Leeds 1-0

Against the run of play, however, Cardiff struck first. Callum O'Dowda collected the ball in acres of space on the left, before pulling the ball across to Bowler, whose initial shot was blocked. Ugbo then took charge and teed up Bowler to find the net at the second time of asking.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ike Ugbo doubles Cardiff's lead

As Leeds looked for a way back, Summerville forced a diving save from Jak Alnwick, but within two minutes, they had instead shipped a second, when Aaron Ramsey's shot deflected across the face of goal, where Ugbo was on hand to finish off from just a few yards out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Cooper scores a valuable goal as he makes it 2-1 straight after the break, but is injured in the process

Less than three minutes into the second half, the hosts did pull one back. Summerville delivered an outswinging corner from the right and Cooper rose highest to head home. He did, however, land awkwardly and was taken off on a stretcher after writhing in pain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crysencio Summerville scores in the dying moments to snatch a point for Leeds

Daniel Farke's side were denied a leveller when Alnwick brilliantly pushed Daniel James' low shot around the post, and James had the ball in the net soon after, although his effort was ruled out with Ayling having strayed offside in the build-up.

But Leeds did level in the 95th minute, when Summerville followed up - after Sinisterra's shot from 25 yards out was blocked - to fire in a deserved equaliser and send Elland Road wild.

Both teams are back in action at 7.45pm on Wednesday August 9 for the first round of the Carabao Cup. Leeds welcome Shrewsbury to Elland Road, while Cardiff host Colchester at the Cardiff City Stadium.