Leeds vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Leeds midfielder Jamie Shackleton is back in contention for Saturday's home game against Chelsea.

Shackleton is fit again after missing the last three games due to a groin strain and is expected to be included in the squad.

Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo came through unscathed after returning from injury in Monday night's defeat at West Ham, but Pascal Struijk (knock) and Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) remain unavailable.

Tammy Abraham will miss out for Chelsea with continued ankle problems. The striker has struggled to shake off his ankle concern for a number of weeks now, and will not feature at Elland Road.

Thiago Silva is also out, with a recurrence of his recent thigh injury.

I am always wary of Leeds against the big boys.

Marcelo Bielsa's team have not beaten a 'big six' opponent in seven Premier League meetings this season (D2, L5) - scoring nine and conceding 21 (conceded 16 in last four games). Leeds have also faced an average of 16.3 shots per Premier League game vs the sides currently in the top 10 this season (245 in 15 games). An away win should be on cards. Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 games under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions, winning eight, conceding just two goals.

Tuchel has proved to be a tricky man to second-guess when it comes to team selection, so that makes tipping up a selection in a player-focused market difficult, yet, Mason Mount is someone I want to back in the shots market for this fixture.

Since Tuchel took charge, Mount is averaging 2.9 shots per 90 minutes in a much more advanced role that sees him support the central striker. It's an average which puts him in and around players like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and James Maddison in terms of getting shots away.

Twenty-one players have managed to fire four or more shots in a fixture against Leeds this season as their open football philosophy allows players like Mount to get into central shooting positions. Attacking midfielders such as De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Jonjo Shelvey and Said Benrahma have all managed to fire four or more shots in a game against Leeds this season. Mount can add his name to that list, with 2/1 on offer from Sky Bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: Mason Mount to have four or more shots (2/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

