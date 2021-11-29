Leeds vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Kalvin Phillips is hoping to retain his place in Leeds' starting line-up for the home game against Crystal Palace.

Marcelo Bielsa has downplayed rumours of a rift with Kalvin Phillips and says the Leeds midfielder is available for Tuesday's game against Crystal Palace

Phillips was substituted at half-time during Saturday's goalless draw at Brighton, but boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed it was for tactical reasons and the England midfielder is available.

Bielsa has no new injury worries. Patrick Bamford (ankle) and Luke Ayling (knee) are edging closer to a first-team return and are set to appear for the U23s on Monday. Robin Koch (knee) is still out.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa discusses their goalless draw at Brighton and why he took Kalvin Phillips off at half-time

Crystal Palace will be without vice-captain James McArthur and Joachim Andersen for the trip to Elland Road.

McArthur is sidelined with a hamstring injury and Andersen had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of a leg issue which had previously been described as a "minor injury".

Ebere Eze could feature in the starting XI after making his first Premier League appearance since May 16 for the last 30 minutes of Saturday's defeat to Aston Villa.

How to follow

Follow Leeds vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog.

Last time out...

Highlights from Brighton's draw with Leeds in the Premier League

Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Opta stats

Leeds have won each of their last five home league games against Crystal Palace, since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in March 2006.

In the Premier League, Crystal Palace have lost four of their last six meetings with Leeds, winning the other two in August 1997 (2-0) and November 2020 (4-1).

This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Crystal Palace with the Eagles above the Whites in the table since March 1991 - third placed Crystal Palace won 2-1 against fourth placed Leeds at Elland Road with goals from Ian Wright and John Salako.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Leeds have won five of their six midweek games in the competition (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning all four of their games on a Tuesday.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 12 midweek (Tue, Wed, Thu) Premier League games (D4 L7), winning 2-1 at Newcastle in February last season.

