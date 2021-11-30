Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace: Late Raphinha penalty gives hosts much-needed win

Raphinha's Video Assistant Referee (VAR)-awarded injury-time penalty saw Leeds United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Elland Road.

In a match of few chances, the hosts made the breakthrough in the third minute of stoppage time at the end of the game when referee Kevin Friend was asked to go over to the pitch-side TV monitor to judge whether Palace defender Marc Guehi had handled from Raphinha's corner.

The on-field referee agreed with VAR Simon Hooper back at Stockley Park and pointed to the spot, with Raphinha keeping his cool to give his side a much-needed victory.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Cooper (6), Llorente (6), Phillips (7), Struijk (6), Klich (6), Forshaw (6), Raphinha (9), Dallas (8), James (7), Roberts (6)



Subs: Firpo (6), Rodrigo (7), Cresswell (6)



Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Mitchell (6), Ward (6), Tomkins (6), Guehi (6), Schlupp (6), Kouyate (7), Gallagher (6), Ayew (7), Edouard (6), Zaha (7)



Subs: Olise (6), Hughes (7), Benteke (6)



Man of the match: Raphinha

As a result, Marcelo Bielsa's team have moved up to 15th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone, while Palace sit 12th in the table after back-to-back league defeats.

How Leeds got back to winning ways

Leeds came into the game hovering precariously above the drop zone after a slow start to the campaign, particularly at home, and in urgent need of a morale-boosting win. After a long wait, that is exactly what they got.

Bielsa made three changes from the side held to a goalless draw at Brighton at the weekend as the Argentine tried to find a formula to get his players back at the levels they demonstrated last season.

However, the first 45 minutes were largely forgettable, with neither goalkeeper called into action, with Bielsa ringing the changes at the break as Junior Firpo and Rodrigo were brought on to add some attacking thrust.

Team news Leeds made three changes from Saturday's goalless draw at Brighton, with Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts all coming in as Junior Firpo, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison dropped to the bench.



Crystal Palace also made three alterations from the team that lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday, with Patrick Vieira handing starts to Jeffrey Schlupp, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew, with Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise and Christian Benteke all benched.

It was the visitors, though, who looked the most likely to open the scoring in the second half, in particular substitute Christian Benteke, who twice went close to giving his side the lead.

The Belgium international first headed wide of the gaping goal with a quarter of an hour left to play, before Illan Meslier almost gifted the striker a goal moments later as both teams went in search of a breakthrough.

But it was Leeds who got it right at the death as another devilish, inswing corner from Raphinha was inexplicably handled by Guehi, and although Mr Friend initially missed the offence, the eagle-eyed VAR did not.

Opta stats

Leeds have won each of their last six home league games against Crystal Palace, since a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in March 2006.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 13 midweek (Tue, Wed, Thu) Premier League games (D4 L8), winning 2-1 at Newcastle in February last season.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Leeds have won six of their seven midweek games in the competition (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning all five of their games on a Tuesday.

Crystal Palace have conceded three goals in the 90th minute or later in the Premier League this season - no side has shipped more goals as late in games. Those goals have cost the Eagles five points (also 1-1 v Brighton in September, 2-2 v Arsenal in October).

Raphinha's goal for Leeds was just their fourth goal in the 90th minute or later in a 1-0 victory in the Premier League, and just the second to come via the penalty spot after Ian Harte's strike against Derby in December 1999.

Only Teemu Pukki has scored a higher percentage of his team's goals (62.5% - 5/8 for Norwich) in the Premier League this season than Raphinha (46.2% - 6/13) for Leeds.

What the managers say...

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "It was a victory that was very necessary. In the campaign so far we have picked up few points and in every game there is points at play that can help us improve our campaign.

"The team fought the whole game, that is true, it's necessary. Either way our team usually gives everything in every game.

"But, in that aspect the team was very similar to their game against Leicester. Always a victory brings happiness and in a human group happiness is indispensable.

"It was a relief, we could breathe again and it was very satisfying. The succession of games means we have another challenge once again."

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira: "You know, if it was on the other side I would expect the referee to give the penalty. I had the chance to look at it again and, yeah, I believe it was a penalty.

"We created a number of situations and a number of chances and we should at least score one of them. This is the frustration about losing the game tonight.

"I think the performance tonight is more positive. Obviously the outcome of the game wasn't something we wanted, but the performance was what I wanted from the squad. We defended well as a team, didn't give them so much space and they didn't create so many chances.

"I think at the end we were the better team, we just didn't take our chances. When you don't take them at this level you get punished straight away. I was really pleased with this performance so what will be important for us is to first recover, because we spent a lot of energy today to play the way we did. Then on Thursday we will go back to work and go into the [Manchester] United game."

Man of the Match - Raphinha

Raphinha's signing just over a year ago has proved to be a brilliant piece of business by Leeds, and one wonders just where Bielsa's team would be without their skilful forward.

The Brazil international was once again his side's standout performer in a tight and cagey contest against Palace, the sort of game that can be decided either by a moment of brilliance, or a mistake.

And while it was the latter that ultimately proved decisive, it was still a wickedly delivered corner from the 24-year-old that resulted in the award of a late penalty, with you know who stepping up to keep his cool from the spot to give Leeds a massive win.

Leeds now host Brentford at 2pm in the Premier League on Sunday, while Crystal Palace are at Man Utd at the same time.