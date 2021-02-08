Leeds 2-0 Crystal Palace: Marcelo Bielsa's side move back into the top half of the Premier League

Leeds eased into the top half of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football.

Jack Harrison gave Marcelo Bielsa's side the perfect start as his deflected strike gave them the lead as early as the third minute before Patrick Bamford (52) sealed all three points early in the second half with his 100th career goal.

💯 Patrick Bamford scores the 100th goal of his career (282nd app)

21 MK Dons

8 Derby

33 Middlesbrough

38 Leeds pic.twitter.com/olqJyYZUmS — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 8, 2021

Victory sees Leeds move above Arsenal, who they face on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm), into 10th.

Meanwhile, Palace, who stay 13th, see their two-game winning run brought to an end at Elland Road.

The Premier League table...

How Leeds secured a 10th top-flight win of the season...

Image: Leeds' Jack Harrison celebrates with Raphinha after scoring against Crystal Palace

Leeds were quick out of the blocks and they punished Palace for allowing them too much space on the edge of the penalty area when Harrison's well-struck shot deflected off Gary Cahill to give the home side a third-minute lead.

The hosts were firmly on top and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita had to be alert to keep out Bamford's powerful header from Ezgjan Alioski's cross at his near post.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (7), Ayling (8), Cooper (7), Struijk (6), Alioski (6), Dallas (7), Phillips (7), Klich (8), Raphinha (8), Bamford (7), Harrison (8).



Subs: Shackleton (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Guaita (7), Clyne (6), Dann (6), Cahill (5), Van Aanholt (5), Mitchell (6), Riedewald (6), Milivojevic (5), Eze (6), Ayew (6), Mateta (6).



Subs: Townsend (7), Batshuayi (6), Benteke (6).



Man of the match: Raphinha.

Bamford had another chance to extend the advantage in the 22nd minute. He knocked the ball past Cahill and burst clear, but he should have done better with the shot, poking the ball high over Guaita's crossbar.

Palace struggled as an attacking force but, Jordan Ayew did manage to get a shot in on goal, which was smartly saved by Illan Meslier.

Team news Leeds were unchanged for Monday night's home Premier League game against Crystal Palace. Marcelo Bielsa named the same starting XI following last Wednesday's loss to Everton. Teenager Joe Gelhardt was included among the substitutes, while there was no place in the squad for Pablo Hernandez.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson made two changes, recalling Tyrick Mitchell and handing a debut to January signing Jean-Philippe Mateta in the absence of the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds should have doubled their advantage before the break, but defender Pascal Struijk headed Raphinha's free-kick over the crossbar and he somehow headed well wide from in front of goal after meeting Kalvin Phillips' cross.

Leeds were quick out of the blocks again in the second half and they extended their lead in the 52nd minute. Raphinha's powerful shot was well saved by Guaita but was on hand to turn home the rebound from eight yards.

Image: Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring for Leeds vs Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze had a golden opportunity to give Palace a lifeline in the 67th minute but he fired substitute Michy Batshuayi's cutback high over the crossbar.

Stuart Dallas' low drive then forced a great save from Guaita and Harrison's angled effort struck the crossbar as Leeds chased a third goal, but it was a comfortable night for Bielsa and his team as they secured a 10th top-flight win of the season.

What the managers said…

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "Not having conceded is important. We didn't commit any errors that would facilitate their attack. Our offensive game was good enough to get the two goals and we could have scored some more.

"Scoring at the beginning of the game is always important. We maintained our offensive conduct throughout the game. The most important thing is to show consistency. To have a period of the season where we have consistent results.

On Leeds' re-laid pitch: "The pitch is much better than it was previously. There are a couple of games now where they are adapting to the characteristics of the pitch. In the last game we slipped many times but in this one not as much."

3:31 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa claims he was very impressed by the attacking display from his side in the 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson: "We started both halves badly in terms of the goals we conceded. Both were pretty poor technical errors. You can't afford to go 1-0 down after three or four minutes and then 2-0 down after 50 minutes and come away with a result unless you play outstanding football, but we didn't play outstanding football unfortunately.

"The bottom line for me is we didn't pass the ball anywhere near well enough and we have to accept that we lost to the better team. We were not able to pressurise them like they pressurised us. We are a passing team and when we don't pass the ball well, we fall below our standards."

2:50 Roy Hodgson conceded his Crystal Palace team were beaten comfortably by the better side in Leeds and claims he is most disappointed by his side's inability to pass the ball in the game

Man of the match - Raphinha

Sky Sports' Andy Hinchcliffe: "He's playing like he's been in the Premier League for years but tonight is only his 17th appearance. His passing, his movement and his work rate is all brilliant. He really epitomises the Marcelo Bielsa game plan with his quality and his hard work."

⭐️ Man of the Match, @LUFC's Raphinha

75 touches

Completed 40/53 passes

1 chance created

20 sprints (most in match)

4 shots, 2 on target pic.twitter.com/OqkZOyO8Nj — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 8, 2021

'100 goals is long overdue'

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford to Sky Sports:

"The most important thing is getting the three points, but it is nice to get to 100 career goals. It is probably long overdue but nice to get there. I captained myself [in Fantasy Football]. After I missed that one in the first half, I was kicking myself, so I am glad I scored."

"It is good if you are getting talked about, I guess but there are four or five strikers who have not really been involved with England before and they are doing well. It will be interesting to see who does get called up and whoever does will fully deserve it.

"After being out of the league for 16 years it is important for a club like Leeds to get a footing and build from that. This is no more than we've deserved. It bodes well for the future of Leeds."

3 - Patrick Bamford is the first player to score in three Premier League games in a season against teams he previously played for in the competition (vs Crystal Palace x2 & Burnley) since Romelu Lukaku in 2017-18 (vs Everton, West Brom & Chelsea for Man Utd). Haunting. #LEECRY pic.twitter.com/LBWK46c4x3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 8, 2021

Harrison: Ambitious Leeds looking up the table

Leeds forward Jack Harrison to Sky Sports:

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we prepared all week and came out strong. The early goal helped us to play our style of football and keep possession."

Are Leeds looking up the table now? "Definitely. As a team we are very ambitious. We want to keep pushing ourselves."

Opta stats - Crystal Palace's struggles without Zaha continue

Crystal Palace have failed to score in seven away games in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any side (level with Burnley).

Palace have lost 17 of their last 19 Premier League games when Wilfried Zaha hasn't played, failing to score in 15 of those 17 defeats.

Leeds have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), as many victories as they enjoyed in their eight before that (L5).

Jack Harrison's opener (2 mins 35 secs) was Leeds' fastest Premier League goal since Steve Caldwell netted against Blackburn Rovers back in April 2004 (2nd minute). Harrison has netted three goals in his last four league games, as many as he managed in his previous 24 for the club.

What's next?

Arsenal

Leeds United Sunday 14th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Crystal Palace

Burnley Saturday 13th February 2:45pm Kick off 3:00pm

Leeds are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Arsenal, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace face Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 13, also live on Sky Sports; kick-off 3pm.