 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Leeds United vs Hull City. Sky Bet Championship.

Elland Road.

Leeds United 3

  • S Byram (9th minute)
  • C Summerville (88th minute pen)
  • D James (97th minute)

Hull City 1

  • F Carvalho (34th minute)

Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

Leeds 3-1 Hull City: Crysencio Summerville and Dan James score late to lift Leeds second in Championship

Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on Easter Monday; Crycensio Summerville and Dan James strike late to give Leeds victory after Fabio Carvalho cancelled out Sam Byram's opener

Ron Walker

Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

Monday 1 April 2024 22:17, UK

Crycensio Summerville's late penalty restored Leeds' advantage against Hull
Image: Crycensio Summerville's late penalty restored Leeds' advantage against Hull

Late Crysencio Summerville and Dan James goals saw Leeds end a dramatic day in the Championship with a 3-1 win over Hull City to lift them up to second.

Following on from Ipswich's 97th-minute win over Southampton earlier on Easter Monday that sent them top of the Championship, Leeds looked likely to end their weekend with a damp squib until Summerville was bundled over by Regan Slater in the penalty area three minutes from time.

The hosts struck first with a rare goal from Sam Byram, who nodded in the opener after Summerville had been denied by Ryan Allsop. They should have soon had a second, when Patrick Bamford somehow skied an effort over from four yards.

Hull had begun the game looking toothless without a natural striker in their ranks, until Fabio Carvalho got across his man at the near post to turn Tyler Morton's low cross past Illan Meslier.

The visitors played their part from then on but Leeds continued to create the better chances, and were inches from restoring their lead when Mateo Joseph struck the base of the post from close range.

Trending

It appeared those missed chances would come to cost Leeds a place in the automatic promotion places until Slater's rash intervention played a huge part in handing them victory.

After wrestling the ball off Joel Piroe, Summerville beat Allsop to restore Leeds' advantage before James struck a spectacular third in the final minute of added time from long range with Allsop caught upfield for a Hull corner.

Also See:

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sam Byram nodded Leeds United ahead against Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho pulled Hull level against Leeds at Elland Road with a clever flick in the Sky Bet Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Crysencio Summerville had an eventful few minutes at Elland Road as he won a penalty for Leeds before taking the ball off the designated taker and scoring from the spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dan James scored from the 40 yards for Leeds to seal his side's victory over Hull and quickly recover from missing the decisive penalty for Wales in their Euro 2024 shootout loss to Poland.
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 Rollover hits a whopping £1,000,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday March 30.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports