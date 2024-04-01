Leeds 3-1 Hull City: Crysencio Summerville and Dan James score late to lift Leeds second in Championship

Late Crysencio Summerville and Dan James goals saw Leeds end a dramatic day in the Championship with a 3-1 win over Hull City to lift them up to second.

Following on from Ipswich's 97th-minute win over Southampton earlier on Easter Monday that sent them top of the Championship, Leeds looked likely to end their weekend with a damp squib until Summerville was bundled over by Regan Slater in the penalty area three minutes from time.

The hosts struck first with a rare goal from Sam Byram, who nodded in the opener after Summerville had been denied by Ryan Allsop. They should have soon had a second, when Patrick Bamford somehow skied an effort over from four yards.

Hull had begun the game looking toothless without a natural striker in their ranks, until Fabio Carvalho got across his man at the near post to turn Tyler Morton's low cross past Illan Meslier.

The visitors played their part from then on but Leeds continued to create the better chances, and were inches from restoring their lead when Mateo Joseph struck the base of the post from close range.

It appeared those missed chances would come to cost Leeds a place in the automatic promotion places until Slater's rash intervention played a huge part in handing them victory.

After wrestling the ball off Joel Piroe, Summerville beat Allsop to restore Leeds' advantage before James struck a spectacular third in the final minute of added time from long range with Allsop caught upfield for a Hull corner.

