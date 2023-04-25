Leeds 1-1 Leicester: Patrick Bamford misses chance to win relegation six-pointer as Jamie Vardy snatches late equaliser

Patrick Bamford produced one of the misses of the season as Leeds missed the chance to move four points clear of the drop zone by drawing 1-1 against fellow relegation rivals Leicester.

As a tense six-pointer ticked on to the 90-minute mark, all the Leeds striker had to do was tap home at the far post after Marc Roca flicked on a corner - but Bamford scuffed his finish, which bounced wide.

That miss - which was flagged onside but looked close to off on replays - came a few minutes after Jamie Vardy came off the bench to snatch a late equaliser (80) after Luis Sinisterra had put Leeds in front against the run of play (20).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clinton Morrison couldn't believe his eyes, watching on as Patrick Bamford missed a last-gasp chance in Leeds' game with Leicester

Leicester also saw two goals - one early for Youri Tielemans and a late Vardy winner - ruled out for offside, as the point does nothing to boost either side's chances of survival.

The draw means Leicester move one point above the relegation zone, with Leeds a point further ahead. Nottingham Forest can put arch-rivals Foxes into the bottom three if they beat Brighton on Wednesday, while Everton can move ahead of both teams if they do the same to Newcastle on Thursday.

Agony for Leeds as Bamford misses sitter!

Image: Javi Gracia and his backroom staff react to Patrick Bamford's late miss from close range

Image: Patrick Bamford reacts to his missed chance

How ding-dong six-pointer led to spoils shared

Leicester controlled the opening 10 minutes of the game, forcing Leeds' defence and midfield into casual errors - with the visitors thinking they took the lead at half-time.

The returning James Maddison's corner was cleared as far as Tielemans, who unleashed a rocket past the motionless Illan Meslier into the top corner.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6); Ayling (5), Koch (6), Cooper (7), Firpo (6); Roca (6), McKennie (6); Harrison (7), Rodrigo (6), Sinisterra (7), Bamford (5)



Subs: Summerville (6), Aaronson (6)



Leicester: Iversen (7); Castagne (6), Faes (6), Soyuncu (6), Kristensen (5); Tielemans (7), Soumare (6); Tete (6), Maddison (7), Barnes (5); Iheanacho (7)



Subs: Daka (7), Vardy (8), Praet (n/a)



Player of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

However, VAR intervened after it spotted a clear offside on Boubacar Soumare in the build-up, much to the delight of the roaring Elland Road crowd.

The Foxes continued their domination as Harvey Barnes saw a clear chance well blocked by Liam Cooper, before Maddison poked wide from Tete's cross at the far post.

But a similar move would see Leeds take the lead - Jack Harrison cutting inside from the right and delivering a superb post for Sinisterra to head past Daniel Iversen at the back post.

Image: Luis Sinisterra celebrates with team-mate Jack Harrison after heading Leeds in front

All of a sudden, Leeds took control and Leicester could not get their key attackers in the game. The only other chance of the half saw Luke Ayling see a speculative lob over Iversen fall gratefully into the arms of the Leicester goalkeeper.

Leeds came out in the second period trying to kill the game as Bamford's effort was well blocked by Wout Faes, while Rodrigo waited and waited before shooting from close range in the box - the same Leicester centre-back denying that attack as well.

The Foxes then had their best chance of the game when Faes' shot from inside the area was retrieved on the byline by Kelechi Iheanacho. The Leicester forward squared to Barnes who curled over from a good position.

Leicester's poor shooting continued as Maddison hit the wall from a close-range free-kick - but Dean Smith's substitutions - bringing on Patson Daka and Vardy - led to an improvement from the visitors.

Image: Jamie Vardy equalises for Leicester

Iheanacho and Daka forced the Leeds goalkeeper into a superb double save with 20 minutes to go. Iheanacho then forced Meslier into a stop at the Foxes striker's feet, before Caglar Soyuncu acrobatically fired over from the resulting corner.

But it was another substitute in Vardy who would strike the killer blow that was coming for Leeds. Daka and Maddison played quickfire passes to release the Leicester number nine, who completed the move with a trademark finish.

A grandstand finish ensued. Vardy had the ball in the back of the net again but went too early and failed to hold his run - the linesman correctly flagging him offside.

Then came a trio of Leeds chances as goalkeeper Iversen denied Roca from point-blank range from a corner, before denying Brenden Aaronson seconds later with a low stop.

The resulting corner then saw Roca flick on again, this time into Bamford's path. The Leeds forward could not get his feet in order and the chance went begging - as did two valuable points for the hosts.

Leeds face another huge relegation six-pointer at Bournemouth on Sunday. Kick-off 2pm.

Leicester, meanwhile, host Everton in an important fixture at the bottom, live on Monday Night Football. Kick-off 8pm.

April 30: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 6: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 21: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

May 28: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 22: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm