Leeds vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Leeds will be without Rodrigo again and Raphinha remains a big doubt for Sunday's home Premier League game against Manchester United.

Club-record signing Rodrigo has missed the last two matches due to his latest muscle strain, while Raphinha has not yet been able to train since sustaining a thigh injury in the recent win at Manchester City.

Captain Liam Cooper sits out the second match of his three-game ban following his dismissal at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford is a doubt for the Red Devils' trip to Elland Road.

The 23-year-old started against Burnley last weekend but has not trained with the squad this week due to an ongoing foot issue, although manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes he can return to training on Saturday.

Eric Bailly is back in contention after recovering from coronavirus, while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues.

0:16 A preview of Matchweek 33 from the Premier League as Arsenal face Everton, West Ham take on Chelsea and Leeds host Manchester United

Leeds vs Man Utd will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Leeds United

Manchester United Sunday 25th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Last time out...

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Burnley

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds draw with Liverpool

