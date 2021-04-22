Leeds vs Man Utd preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Leeds vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).
Team news
Leeds will be without Rodrigo again and Raphinha remains a big doubt for Sunday's home Premier League game against Manchester United.
Club-record signing Rodrigo has missed the last two matches due to his latest muscle strain, while Raphinha has not yet been able to train since sustaining a thigh injury in the recent win at Manchester City.
Captain Liam Cooper sits out the second match of his three-game ban following his dismissal at the Etihad Stadium.
Marcus Rashford is a doubt for the Red Devils' trip to Elland Road.
The 23-year-old started against Burnley last weekend but has not trained with the squad this week due to an ongoing foot issue, although manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes he can return to training on Saturday.
Eric Bailly is back in contention after recovering from coronavirus, while Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain sidelined with knee issues.
How to follow
Leeds vs Man Utd will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- This is the first time Leeds are hosting Manchester United in a league game since October 2003, a 0-1 defeat. They've not lost consecutive home league games against the Red Devils since October 1976.
- Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Leeds at Old Trafford 6-2 - only twice in the Premier League have they done the double over the Whites (1996-97 and 1999-00).
- In all competitions Leeds have won just one of their last eight home games against Man Utd (D2 L5), losing each of the last three in a row.
- Leeds are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games (W3 D2), with the Whites last having a longer run without defeat in the top-flight in February/March 2002 (6).
- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League away games (W15 D8), with only Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004 (27) having a longer such run in English top-flight history.
- Last time out against Liverpool, Leeds became the first team to see their games have 100 goals scored in the Premier League this season (F50 A50). Manchester United's matches have so far seen 99 goals scored this term (F64 A35).
- Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba's senior club debut came against Leeds at Elland Road, with the Frenchman replacing Ryan Giggs in a 3-0 League Cup win in September 2011.
- Leeds United's Stuart Dallas has already scored against both Man Utd and Man City in the Premier League this season - the last Whites player to score in as many as three league games against the Manchester clubs in a season was Peter Lorimer in 1971-72, who scored in all four that season.
- Patrick Bamford has had 22% of Leeds' shots in the Premier League this season (98/441), scoring 14 goals. His first seven goals this season came from just 28 shots (25% conversion), while his subsequent seven have come from 70 attempts (10% conversion).
- Mason Greenwood has scored 15 Premier League goals for Manchester United, with no player scoring more as a teenager for the Red Devils in the competition. He's netted four goals in his last three Premier League games, and could become the first teenager to score in four in a row in the competition since Francis Jeffers in September 2000.