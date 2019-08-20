Leeds vs Brentford preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Ezgjan Alioski may be rested by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa for the visit of Brentford

Leeds face Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday evening, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has doubts over three defenders ahead of their clash with Brentford. Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski will all be assessed as the manager considers the demands on his players during the early weeks of the season.

If full-backs Douglas and Alioski fail to make it, Bielsa has a contingency plan to play Jamie Shackleton on the right and Stuart Dallas on the left. Loan signings Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah are yet to make first league starts for the club.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new selection problems ahead of the trip to Elland Road. Christian Norgaard started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hull, while Said Benrahma came on as a substitute and midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo was unused from the bench on their return from injury.

However, defender Ethan Pinnock missed out once again with the knock he picked in the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on August 10 and remains a doubt. Summer signings Dominic Thompson and Joel Valencia are still to make first league appearances for the club after being handed debuts in the Carabao Cup defeat by Cambridge.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Recent form

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have got off to a flyer in the Championship and sit atop the table after three games. They got off and running with a 3-1 win against Bristol City, drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest, beat Salford 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and then won 2-0 against Wigan last Saturday.

Brentford are slowly coming to their senses after a surprise 1-0 defeat to Birmingham on the opening weekend. Ollie Watkins' goal secured a narrow 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, with the makeshift striker popping up with a valuable equaliser in Saturday's draw with Hull. Sandwiched in the midst of those two results was a shootout defeat to League Two Cambridge at Griffin Park.

Talking point - Pontus Jansson's Elland Road return

The name of Brentford's Swedish acquisition has rarely left people's lips since his surprise move to Griffin Park this summer. He left Yorkshire under a cloud following reports of clashes with Marcelo Bielsa - with Financial Fair Play proving a key factor too - but has already displayed how Leeds' loss is Brentford's gain with a series of commanding performances that have persuaded Thomas Frank to bestow the captain's armband upon him, though on an unofficial basis.

Swedish defender Pontus Jansson left Leeds for Brentford in the summer

In recent years, Brentford fans have greeted former captain Harlee Dean with a hostile response since his move to Birmingham in 2017, but Jansson's relationship with the Leeds fans, seemingly, remains intact. He could, however, be in for a fiery return to Elland Road on Wednesday night, given his passionate on-field persona.

Opta stats

Leeds have lost only one of their last 13 home league matches against Brentford (W6 D6 L1), a 0-1 reverse in February 2015.

Brentford have lost only two of their last 12 league games against Leeds (W5 D5 L2), both 0-1 away defeats in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Should he feature, Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will return to Elland Road as an opposing player for the very first time; indeed, the Swedish international netted in this exact fixture last season, equalising late on to secure a 1-1 draw for Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa guided Leeds to the Championship play-off sem-final in May

Leeds United, who are winless in their last four home matches in all competitions (P4 W0 D2 L2), last went five games without victory at Elland Road between March and October 2015 - a 12 game run which spanned three different managers (Neil Redfearn, Uwe Rosler and Steve Evans).

Brentford have won their last two away games in the Championship by a 1-0 scoreline; the Bee's haven't won three on the bounce on the road since April 2016 under Dean Smith.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, who scored both goals in his sides 2-0 win at Wigan last time out, has now netted 10 goals in 18 league starts for the Whites, including six in his last eight.

Prutton's prediction

It was important for Leeds to get that win on Saturday. You feel that any memories of last season are well and truly banished now and everyone at the club can look forward.

Brentford look like they could struggle for goals this season. Having netted just two so far and both coming from Ollie Watkins. Will they live to regret not properly replacing Neal Maupay? Leeds to win.

David Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

