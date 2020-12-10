Leeds vs West Ham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs West Ham in the Premier League on Friday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Leeds are without central defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente. Koch will be out for around three months following knee surgery on Tuesday, while Llorente sustained another muscle strain during his belated debut at Chelsea.
Meanwhile, West Ham top-scorer Michail Antonio is again a doubt, meaning Sebastien Haller could get the nod in attack.
And Ryan Fredericks is set to be available after missing the last three games with a groin problem.
How to follow
Jones Knows prediction
Who says you need to move with the times? David Moyes is showing that living in the past, working with tried and tested methods, is a formula for success. His West Ham side are scarily similar to the way he went about it with Everton back during his glory years. No-nonsense, full of physicality and possessing pace and quality in the right areas.
An awkward Friday night could be on the cards for Leeds, who might find themselves banging their head against a West Ham brick wall for large periods.
Set pieces could be where this game will be won.
Leeds gave up seven chances from set-piece situations at Chelsea - the most of any team in one fixture this season. In total, opposition teams have created 21 chances against them in the Premier League, only Sheffield United have conceded more. Kurt Zouma's goal for Chelsea via a Mason Mount corner was the fifth Leeds have let slip from set pieces.
This area of weakness is likely to be exploited by West Ham, who have become one of the most dangerous teams from set pieces under Moyes. Only Chelsea have created more chances from such situations this season than West Ham (20) and no player has created more chances than Aaron Cresswell (12) from dead balls in the Premier League, with West Ham scoring five goals via this method.
It won't be pretty. But Moyes won't care. Away win.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- This will be the first league meeting between Leeds and West Ham since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when both games ended in draws with the away side equalising in the 90th minute both times.
- West Ham are winless in their last nine meetings with Leeds in all competitions (D4 L5) since a 1-0 win at Elland Road in November 2000 courtesy of a Nigel Winterburn goal.
- This is the first Premier League meeting between Leeds and West Ham since a 1-0 home win for the Whites in February 2003.
- Leeds have never lost a top-flight home game played on a Friday (W3 D6), drawing both such games in the Premier League (1-1 v Newcastle in April 1994, 0-0 with Aston Villa in December 2003).
- Away from home, West Ham have lost their last three Friday Premier League games without scoring a single goal, with their last such victory coming at Portsmouth in December 2008 (4-1).
- West Ham have opened the scoring in each of their last six Premier League games - only once have they scored the first goal in more consecutive Premier League matches (7 between February-April 2002).
- After winning their first home league game of the season 4-3 against Fulham, Leeds are winless in their last four at Elland Road (D2 L2), netting just two goals in this run.