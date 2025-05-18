Leicester 2-0 Ipswich: Jamie Vardy marks Foxes farewell with 200th goal on 500th appearance for the club

Jamie Vardy marked his 500th and final Leicester appearance with his 200th Foxes goal as his side beat Ipswich 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

The 38-year-old brought 13 years in the East Midlands to an end in vintage style, when he slotted home with great aplomb, having been set up by James Justin in the first half.

James McAteer rifled home to double Leicester's lead deep into the second half.

In a game that had very little riding on it with both sides already confirmed to be returning to the Championship next season, Leicester fans arrived in their numbers to give one of their greatest ever players the send-off he deserved.

While the King Power faithful delivered with an early atmosphere, Leicester were very nearly pegged back early on as Leif Davis saw an opportunity rattle the upright in a positive spell for the Tractor Boys.

Having grown into the game, Leicester responded to Ipswich's early comfort with a counter, led by Vardy. However, he spurned his first occasion, taking the ball too wide before drilling off target.

It was a mistake Vardy didn't repeat soon after, though, as he slotted past Alex Palmer to give his side the lead. The celebration was just as textbook as the finish as he lifted the corner flag in front of the travelling Ipswich fans.

On the occasion where Vardy scored his 145th Premier League goal for Leicester, and ninth of the season, McAteer finished off a fine move to score his very first, beating Palmer at his near post to score his first Premier League goal.

Davis volleyed home a late cross by Omari Hutchinson, but was adjudged to be offside, and the goal was ruled out.

Now on a run of three unbeaten, Leicester now move above Ipswich into 18th place in the Premier League.

Ruud: Vardy is a great one

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy:

"If you score your 200th goal on your 500th appearance, then you are a great one. Jamie Vardy has been a unique player and person for this football club. In the years to come we will realise we were part of this moment. He's a character as well, there's a story and an edge to him. He's a great captain.

"We were motivated to do well for Jamie, but also to get more momentum after the Southampton win and the point against Nottingham Forest. It's some positives towards the end of the season."

Story of the match in stats...

