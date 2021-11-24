Leicester vs Legia Warsaw: Europa League preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Legia Warsaw in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Youri Tielemans will continue to sit out for Leicester when they host Legia Warsaw in the Europa League.

The midfielder is battling a calf problem, while Ricardo Pereira is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Wesley Fofana (broken leg) and James Justin (knee) remain missing, but neither were included in the Foxes' European squad for the group stage.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Castagne, Thomas, Bertrand, Soyuncu, Nelson, Evans, Amartey, Vestergaard, Benkovic, Ndidi, Daley-Campbell, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Marcal-Madivadua, Lookman, Vardy, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka.

Spartak Moscow host Napoli on Wednesday, so Leicester will know what they need to do to progress by the time they kick off against Legia Warsaw.

The Foxes cannot afford any slip-ups - especially as their final group match is away at Napoli. All four teams can still qualify for the knockout stages.

Victories in their final two games against Legia and then at Napoli next month will send the Foxes through to the last 16 as Group C winners.

Should they finish second they will go into the play-offs for a place in the new knock-out phase and face one of the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

The Foxes are third in the table, a point behind Legia and two adrift of Napoli having drawn both of their home games. They lost a 2-0 lead against Napoli to be pegged back to 2-2 and were held 1-1 by Spartak Moscow with Jamie Vardy missing a penalty. They also lost 1-0 to Legia in Warsaw in September.

Opta stats

This is Leicester's second European match against Legia Warsaw and Polish opposition in general, losing 1-0 on MD2 of this season's UEFA Europa League.

This is Legia Warsaw's first away UEFA European match in England since November 1995, when they drew 0-0 with Blackburn Rovers in the Champions League group stages.

Leicester have only lost two of their 15 home matches in European football (W8 D5), drawing both matches in this season's UEFA Europa League against Napoli and Spartak Moscow.

Legia Warsaw have never lost away in England in major UEFA European football (D2), drawing with Manchester United in 1991 and Blackburn Rovers in 1995. They are one of only seven teams to play more than once away in England and not lose along with FK Krasnodar, KAA Gent, Metalist Kharkiv, Torpedo Moscow, Astra Giurgiu and Hearts (all two games).

(all two games). Legia Warsaw have faced 97 shots in the UEFA Europa League this season, 20 more than any other side. Despite that, six teams have conceded more goals than the Polish outfit (7).

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)