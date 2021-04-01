Leicester vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leicester vs Man City in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

James Maddison will return to Leicester's squad to face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says James Maddison has not experienced any pain since returning to training and hopes he can stay fit for the remainder of the season.

The England midfielder has been out since late February with a hip injury but has been back in training this week.

Ricardo Pereira is also in contention after a hamstring problem but Harvey Barnes and James Justin remain sidelined.

Leaders Manchester City look to have a full-strength squad available for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Manager Pep Guardiola has reported no fresh fitness concerns following the international break.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will definitely not be signing a striker in the summer to replace Sergio Aguero as the club can not afford the current market prices.

The City boss did admit, however, that not all players had been assessed as they were still waiting for negative Covid-19 test results before they could rejoin the squad for training.

How to follow

Leicester City

Manchester City Saturday 3rd April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Jones Knows prediction

Manchester City may have won 25 of their last 26 games and remain on course for an unprecedented Quadruple (can be backed with Sky Bet at 6/1) yet they look very skinny at 8/13 to leave with maximum points in this one.

After this trip to the King Power, Pep Guardiola's side face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions quarter-final on Tuesday. It's a relatively tight turnaround and this fixture will surely play second fiddle to the Dortmund game when it comes so soon after an international break. Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Oleksandr Zinchenko all played in three games in six days for their countries while on duty. Surely Guardiola will rotate accordingly?

Of course, City's squad is built robustly and is fully capable of beating a full-strength Leicester side but the freshness within Brendan Rodgers' team makes them a dangerous opponent. Jamie Vardy and fit again James Maddison both will be raring to go.

Leicester are at their best when able to relinquish possession and hit on the counter. A scenario you can guarantee will play out here. The same scenario that occurred when Leicester stormed the Etihad Stadium earlier this year to win 5-2.

Should a team with such a hefty previous win over their opponent be such a big price to run out victorious again? The answer is no. Home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Leicester to win and over 2.5 goals (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Highlights from Leicester's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Opta stats

Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester City since the 1986-87 season, following their 5-2 win at the Etihad earlier this season.

Manchester City have alternated between defeat (2) and victory (2) in their last four Premier League away games against Leicester, winning this exact fixture 1-0 last season.

Leicester City won the reverse of this fixture 5-2 in September - no team has ever scored six league goals in a single season against a side managed by Pep Guardiola before.

Leicester could become just the fourth team to complete a league double over a side managed by Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea in 2016-17 and Manchester United and Wolves last season.

Manchester City have conceded just eight away goals in the Premier League this season, with Tottenham in November the only side to score more than once at home to the Citizens this term (2-0). Man City have won each of their last eight away league games by an aggregate score of 22-3.

Leicester are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the fourth time this season, and first since January. However, the Foxes have lost 13 of their last 15 Premier League meetings against the league leaders (D2) since winning 1-0 at Manchester United in January 1998.

Manchester City have won their last 14 away games in all competitions, extending the all-time record among teams in England's top four tiers. The Citizens have also kept more clean sheets (27) and conceded fewer goals (26) in all competitions among all teams in Europe's top five leagues.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored eight goals in nine Premier League games against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, twice as many top-flight goals as any other player has netted against sides managed by the Spaniard. Two of Vardy's three Premier League hat-tricks have come against Guardiola's City, in December 2016 and in the reverse fixture at the Etihad this season.

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored five goals in his last three Premier League games, netting his first ever hat-trick in the competition against Sheffield United last time out. With six league goals this term, this is the Nigerian's best goalscoring season in the Premier League since his maiden campaign with Man City in 2015-16 (8).

Man City's Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 11 goals in his last 13 Premier League starts (8 goals, 3 assists). The Algerian has also been involved in four goals in his last three league appearances against former side Leicester City (2 goals, 2 assists).

