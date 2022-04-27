Leicester 1-1 Roma: Gianluca Mancini's second-half own goal leaves Europa Conference League semi-final in balance

Gianluca Mancini's own goal leveller gave Leicester's hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League final a lift as the first leg of their semi-final with Roma finished 1-1.

Roma took an early lead against the run of play when Lorenzo Pellegrini was fed by a pinpoint Nicola Zalewski pass and fired through Kasper Schmeichel's legs (15).

Leicester created a number of chances to level in either half with Ademola Lookman's wayward free header from a corner the best of the bunch, and finally found a way through when Harvey Barnes, introduced only minutes earlier, drove into the box before his cross was turned into his own goal by Mancini.

Both sides had late opportunities to seal a first-leg advantage with Sergio Oliveira denied by an acrobatic Schmeichel stop while Kelechi Iheanacho's long-range effort needed turning around the post by Rui Patricio.

The stalemate means next Thursday's rematch in Rome is now a one-match shootout for the right to face either Feyenoord or Marseille in the final.

How Leicester bounced back to revive final hopes

Jamie Vardy's 19-minute cameo in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa allowed him to stretch his legs and having been restored to the starting line-up for the first time since early March to face Roma, his threat was evident inside the first two minutes.

Chris Smalling slipped under pressure from the striker, forcing Mancini to clear behind the first of a flurry of Leicester corners.

From one, a stretching Timothy Castagne headed wide at the far post but Leicester's bright opening was halted when Roma grabbed the lead after 15 minutes.

Nicolo Zaniolo's crossfield pass found Zalewski and he was allowed to run unchallenged and slip in Pellegrini.

The captain had darted behind Wesley Fofana and, with Youri Tielemans failing to track him, fired his fourth goal in eight European matches this season through Schmeichel's legs.

The Foxes lost Castagne, replaced by James Justin, to injury soon after and they briefly lost their way as Roma grew into the contest with the hosts' momentum rocked.

Yet the Foxes rediscovered their bite and Lookman twice stretched the visitors before the break. First, Smalling expertly blocked Lookman's shot before he was again involved after 34 minutes.

Image: Lorenzo Pellegrini fired Roma into a 15th-minute lead at the King Power Stadium

Lookman, this time on the edge of the area, again found space with Patricio parrying his drive. The goalkeeper was grateful for Smalling's sharp clearance ahead of a lurking Vardy, although the striker was reacting from an offside position.

Maddison curled over five minutes before the break and the theme continued in the second half with Lookman completely miscuing a header from six yards in one of the Foxes' best chances.

But the on-loan RB Leipzig forward had been the Foxes biggest threat and Roma's resolve finally broke after 67 minutes.

Substitute Barnes made an instant impact as Roger Ibanez tried to cut out his pass into the area, only to play the ball straight back to the winger.

He took full advantage, squaring from the byline towards Lookman, who was beaten to it by Mancini's clumsy interception which ended in the back of his own net.

The Foxes, who were by far the better side, kept their cool as they then searched for openings and Patricio needed to turn Iheanacho's curling effort wide after Tielemans robbed Bryan Cristante.

Yet they were almost undone with 10 minutes left after brilliant footwork and strength from Tammy Abraham teed up Oliveira, whose effort was turned behind by Schmeichel.

What's next?

Leicester hope to derail Tottenham's top four hopes when they face them this weekend in the Premier League.

Roma look to break into the top four in Serie A as they face Bologna on Sunday.