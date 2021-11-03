Leicester vs Spartak Moscow: Europa League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are doubts for Leicester's Europa League clash with Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

The midfield pair have been unwell in recent days, along with defender James Justin, who is unavailable anyway as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Manager Brendan Rodgers told a press conference on Wednesday: "We've got a few players who have had the sickness bug that has been going about, so we have to assess that and see where they're at.

"If they're not available, I'd expect them to be OK for the weekend (Leicester's next Premier League match is at Leeds on Sunday).

"Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and James Justin - those three guys unfortunately have been down for a few days. They're coming around now. Whether they are going to be at the best level for tomorrow, we shall wait and see."

Thursday's contest at the King Power Stadium could see Ayoze Perez, who has sat out three games due to illness, make his return.

Ricardo Pereira is being assessed after missing Saturday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal having felt some tightness from the previous match. Marc Albrighton remains out injured.

How to follow

Follow Leicester vs Spartak Moscow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Opta stats

Leicester have never before played host to Russian opposition in any competition, with their 4-3 win over Spartak on MD3 the first time they've ever faced a side from Russia in their history.

After winning on each of their first four trips to England in European competition between 1982 and 1995 (beating Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool & Blackburn), Spartak Moscow are since winless in their last six trips (D1 L5), most recently a 0-7 defeat to Liverpool in December 2017 - their heaviest ever loss in their European history.

After returning to European competition in 2016-17, Leicester City won seven of their first eight home matches across the Champions League and Europa League, drawing the other - they have since failed to win either of their last two such home games, losing to Slavia Prague before drawing against Napoli.

Spartak Moscow defeated Napoli on the road on MD2 and are looking to win consecutive away games in major European competition for the first time since a three-game run between December 2010 and March 2011.

Patson Daka netted four times in the reverse fixture between these sides, becoming the first Leicester City player to do so in any game since Derek Hines against Aston Villa in November 1958. Indeed, he also became the club's joint-top goalscorer in European competition in that game, moving level with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Riyad Mahrez (4 each).

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)