Leicester City vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs West Brom in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Leicester expect Ricardo Pereira to be fit for Thursday's Premier League game against West Brom. The Portuguese wing-back came off during Sunday's FA Cup semi-final victory over Southampton complaining of a tight calf.

James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) miss out again.

West Brom will be without injured pair Robert Snodgrass and Kieran Gibbs. Boss Sam Allardyce hopes both players will be able to rejoin the squad shortly.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kyle Bartley have recovered from respective ankle and calf issues.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over West Brom since the 1993-94 campaign, when the sides were in the second tier.

West Brom are unbeaten in their last eight away league games against Leicester (W5 D3) since a 4-2 defeat in January 1994. The Baggies last had a longer unbeaten away league run against an opponent between August 1948 and September 1964 (9 vs Nottingham Forest).

None of the nine Premier League meetings between Leicester and West Brom have been won by the home side (D2 L7) - only Bournemouth vs Watford has been played more in the competition without the home side ever winning (10 games).

Leicester have lost their last two Premier League games, last losing three in a row in February 2019 in Claude Puel's last three matches in charge.

Following victories against Chelsea (5-2) and Southampton (3-0), West Brom will be aiming to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2012 (a run of four), while the Baggies last scored three or more goals in three consecutive top-flight matches back in September 1982.

West Brom have played more Premier League games on a Thursday without ever winning than any other side in the competition (P5 D2 L3). Indeed, their last top-flight victory on this day came back in April 1972 against Chelsea (4-0).

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce will be looking to become the first Premier League manager to beat Leicester with four different clubs, having previously done so with Bolton, West Ham and Everton.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last seven Premier League starts against West Brom, though all of these strikes have come at the Hawthorns.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has scored seven goals in his last five Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 63 appearances in the competition. His eight goals this season is his joint-highest return in a single campaign in the competition (also 8 in 2015-16).

Only Peter Odemwingie (22 in 2010-11), Romelu Lukaku (21 in 2012-13) and Saido Berahino (15 in 2014-15) have had a hand in more goals in a single Premier League campaign for West Brom than Matheus Pereira in 2020-21 (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists).

