Leicester vs Aston Villa preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).
Team news
Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu is expected to be sidelined for "a number of weeks" due to an abductor strain, while Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy are doubts for Sunday's home clash with Aston Villa.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said at his pre-match press conference on Friday: "We think that Cags is definitely out for a number of weeks. The final scans will determine the length of time.
"Jonny has come back with abdominal pain, so again, we'll review that. Vards has an issue around his calf, so we're awaiting a scan on that."
Rodgers also said James Maddison, who missed the 3-0 loss to West Ham on October 4 with a calf issue, would be available to play some part against Villa.
Soyuncu and Evans' fellow centre-back Wesley Fofana could make his Leicester debut.
Villa have no new injury concerns ahead of their bid to keep up the perfect start to the season.
They could be soon boosted by the return of goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley, who haven't featured since suffering knee injuries in the 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day. Although, this weekend may come a week or two too soon.
How to follow
Leicester vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off is at 7.15pm.
Opta stats
- Leicester have won four of their last five Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, drawing the other. The Foxes had won just two of their previous 12 against them in the competition (D6 L4).
- Aston Villa have won just one of their 11 Premier League away games against Leicester (D4 L6), losing the last three in a row since a 5-0 victory in January 2004.
- None of Leicester's last eight Premier League matches have been drawn, with the Foxes winning four and losing four. They've shipped at least twice in six of those eight games (16 goals in total), keeping a clean sheet in the other two.
- Aston Villa are looking to win their first four games in a league campaign for the first time since 1930-31, when they scored a record 128 goals within a single top-flight season, but finished second to Arsenal.
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (W5 D2), winning the last three in a row. They last had a longer unbeaten run in the competition back in October 2011 (10 games), while they last won more consecutively in December 2009 (4).
- Aston Villa have scored 10 goals in their last two Premier League games, beating Fulham 3-0 before their 7-2 victory against Liverpool last time out. Their previous 10 goals in the competition came across a spell of 14 games.
- Aston Villa have lost six of their last seven Premier League games when they've started the day in the top two (W1), with this their first such match since September 2014 (0-3 vs Arsenal).
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has netted five goals in his last four Premier League games against Aston Villa, scoring braces home and away against the Villans last season.
- Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been involved in seven goals in his last four Premier League games (4 goals, 3 assists), including five against Liverpool last time out (2 goals, 3 assists). Grealish had been involved in just six goals in his last 23 appearances in the competition before this.
- Since the start of last season, Ollie Watkins has scored more league goals in the top two tiers of English football than any other player (29, inc. play-offs), with the striker netting his first Premier League goals with a hat-trick for Aston Villa against Liverpool last time out.