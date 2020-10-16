Leicester vs Aston Villa preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu is expected to be sidelined for "a number of weeks" due to an abductor strain, while Jonny Evans and Jamie Vardy are doubts for Sunday's home clash with Aston Villa.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said at his pre-match press conference on Friday: "We think that Cags is definitely out for a number of weeks. The final scans will determine the length of time.

"Jonny has come back with abdominal pain, so again, we'll review that. Vards has an issue around his calf, so we're awaiting a scan on that."

Rodgers also said James Maddison, who missed the 3-0 loss to West Ham on October 4 with a calf issue, would be available to play some part against Villa.

Soyuncu and Evans' fellow centre-back Wesley Fofana could make his Leicester debut.

Villa have no new injury concerns ahead of their bid to keep up the perfect start to the season.

They could be soon boosted by the return of goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley, who haven't featured since suffering knee injuries in the 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year's Day. Although, this weekend may come a week or two too soon.

How to follow

Leicester vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office; kick-off is at 7.15pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

