Leicester vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Leicester will be without defender Jonny Evans, who misses out through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the win over Brighton.
Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira (both groin) are out although Timothy Castagne has a chance of being fit after being sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.
If he misses the visit of the Toffees, Castagne is expected to be available for Sunday's trip to Tottenham, live on Sky Sports.
Everton are likely once again to line up with four centre-backs in defence after Carlo Ancelotti said he would not risk captain Seamus Coleman.
Coleman is close to returning from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him since mid-October but Ancelotti told his pre-match press conference that he would instead hold him back for Saturday's visit of Arsenal - another game in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
That means Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate are likely to continue in the full-back roles.
James Rodriguez will miss a second successive game as he recovers from a knock.
How to follow
Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
The next three games may just determine the trajectory of Leicester's season.
Three positive results against the Toffees, Tottenham and Manchester United could catapult them right into the title mix, especially now the relentless Europa League period has eased off until February. And, based on their controlled and classy performance against Brighton, a good run of results could be around the corner.
The return of Wilfred Ndidi to their engine room is a massive boost - he gives them the security that allows James Maddison to thrive - as he did in the 3-0 win over the Seagulls. Everton will have a plan for him but a confident Maddison playing with a swagger is hard to stop. He can be the match-winner.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Leicester City have won three of their last five home league games against Everton (L2), as many as they had in their previous 16 against the Toffees (W3 D7 L6).
- Everton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League games against Leicester, doing so in a 2-0 away win in December 2016.
- After 13 of the first 18 Premier League games between Leicester and Everton had ended in a draw, none of the last 10 meetings between the sides in the competition have finished level (five wins each).
- This will be Everton's 100th Premier League game to be played on a Wednesday - they've won just 29.3% of their games on this day (W29 D29 L41), only having a lower win rate on Thursdays in the competition (12.5% - 1/8).
- After winning their first four league games this season, Everton have won just two of their subsequent eight (D2 L4), though they did beat Chelsea last time out with their first Premier League clean sheet since the opening weekend.
- Carlo Ancelotti has won all three of his meetings with Brendan Rodgers in all competitions, winning twice with Real Madrid in 2014/15 versus Liverpool in the Champions League and with Everton versus Leicester in the Premier League in July.
- Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Everton, both as a substitute. The only two players to score as a sub in three consecutive appearances against an opponent are Julian Joachim versus Derby (1996-97) and Olivier Giroud versus Southampton (2017-18).