Leicester vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Leicester will be without defender Jonny Evans, who misses out through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the win over Brighton.

Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira (both groin) are out although Timothy Castagne has a chance of being fit after being sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.

If he misses the visit of the Toffees, Castagne is expected to be available for Sunday's trip to Tottenham, live on Sky Sports.

0:26 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects striker Jamie Vardy to continue scoring goals for years to come

Everton are likely once again to line up with four centre-backs in defence after Carlo Ancelotti said he would not risk captain Seamus Coleman.

Coleman is close to returning from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him since mid-October but Ancelotti told his pre-match press conference that he would instead hold him back for Saturday's visit of Arsenal - another game in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

That means Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate are likely to continue in the full-back roles.

James Rodriguez will miss a second successive game as he recovers from a knock.

How to follow

Follow Leicester vs Everton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

The next three games may just determine the trajectory of Leicester's season.

Three positive results against the Toffees, Tottenham and Manchester United could catapult them right into the title mix, especially now the relentless Europa League period has eased off until February. And, based on their controlled and classy performance against Brighton, a good run of results could be around the corner.

The return of Wilfred Ndidi to their engine room is a massive boost - he gives them the security that allows James Maddison to thrive - as he did in the 3-0 win over the Seagulls. Everton will have a plan for him but a confident Maddison playing with a swagger is hard to stop. He can be the match-winner.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

