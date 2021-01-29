Leicester vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Wilfred Ndidi is a fresh injury absentee for Leicester as they prepare to host Leeds.

The midfielder suffered a slight hamstring tear during the draw at Everton in midweek and he will be out for around 10 days.

Jonny Evans also had to be withdrawn at Goodison Park after suffering with bad vision but the central defender is fine and will be involved on Sunday. Top scorer Jamie Vardy continues to recover after hernia surgery.

Leeds will be without Diego Llorente for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

The centre-back lasted just 10 minutes into his first start for the club at Newcastle in midweek before going down appearing to clutch his hamstring, and the Spaniard is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa says there are no new "important injuries" following the 2-1 win at St James' Park but defender Robin Koch (knee) and long-term absentees Gaetano Berardi (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are once again set to miss out.

How to follow

Leicester City

Leeds United Sunday 31st January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Opta stats

Leicester City are looking to record a league double over Leeds for the first time since the 2004/05 campaign when the sides were in the Championship.

Leeds United's only previous Premier League match at the King Power Stadium was back in September 2003, losing 4-0 under Peter Reid. Their only away league win against Leicester at the King Power was in November 2011 in the Championship, a 1-0 win.

Leicester are looking to win four consecutive games against Leeds in all competitions for only the second time, also doing so between September 1997 and November 1998, although their last three wins have all been in different seasons: 2013/14, 2017/18 and 2020/21.

Leicester are unbeaten in seven Premier League games (W4 D3), with only Manchester City on a longer current run without defeat in the competition (11).

Leeds are the only side yet to have had an away draw in the Premier League this season, with the Whites winning five and losing five of their 10 games on the road. Indeed, none of their last 16 Premier League away games has ended level (W6 L10) since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in February 2004.

Leicester have won their last two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous seven (W2 D1 L4). The Foxes last had a longer league winning run at the King Power Stadium between August-December 2019 (7).

Leicester have scored more goals from the penalty spot than any other side in the Premier League this season (8), while no side has conceded more penalty goals than Leeds (6).

Leicester's Harvey Barnes has been involved in five goals in his last six Premier League games (3 goals, 2 assists), more than in his first 13 appearances this season (3 goals, 1 assist).

All six of Raphinha's Premier League goal involvements for Leeds this season have come away from home (3 goals, 3 assists), with the Brazilian scoring and assisting in the Whites' 2-1 win at Newcastle last time out.

After scoring six goals in his first six Premier League games for Leeds, Patrick Bamford has scored just four in his last 13 in the competition.

