Leicester 0-1 Man City highlights

REPORT, HIGHLIGHTS, RATINGS: SUB JESUS STEALS MAN CITY WIN AT LEICESTERSubstitute Gabriel Jesus's late goal gave Manchester City a 1-0 win at Leicester to strengthen their hold on second place in the Premier League.Latching onto former Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez's pass after a superb run, Jesus slipped past Kasper Schmeichel (80), after the Dane had saved a Sergio Aguero penalty (62).In the battle of third versus second, Jamie Vardy hit the post for Leicester early on after being put through one-on-one in a goalless opening period, before Aguero's penalty miss following a Dennis Praet handball, and Jesus' eventual winner.The result means second-placed Manchester City are now seven points ahead of Leicester, while the Foxes are now only six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea with 11 to play.