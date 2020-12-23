Leicester vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Leicester vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Team news

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Boxing Day after coming off with a minor groin problem in Leicester's win at Tottenham.

Caglar Soyuncu is touch and go with a groin injury, although if he misses out on Saturday he is likely to be available for Monday's trip to Crystal Palace.

Ricardo Pereira remains out with his own groin issue after picking it up during his comeback from a serious knee injury.

Man Utd will check on the fitness of Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder McTominay also suffered a groin injury in United's win over Leeds last weekend - in which he scored twice - while right-back Wan-Bissaka missed the midweek game at Everton with a knock.

Defenders Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remain long-term absentees.

Jones Knows Prediction

If Manchester United win this one, they will equal an all-time top-flight record of 11 consecutive away wins, set by Chelsea in 2008 and matched by Manchester City in 2017.

Included in that run was the final day 2-0 victory over Leicester that secured United their top-four place, meaning United are 12 games unbeaten against the Foxes. That match was a cagey, tactical affair with both teams waiting for the other to open up in order to hit on the break. I can see this one going the same way with once again United edging it in the second period.

In 2020, there have been 36 penalties awarded in fixtures involving these two teams, working out at just over one every two games. Leicester have won 12, United 11 and despite the predicted cagey nature of the encounter, it's easy to see the trickery of both attacking units once again tempting defenders into rash challenges inside the box - like in the last meeting between these two where Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Leicester City have lost more Premier League games (19) and conceded more Premier League goals (60) against Manchester United than they have versus any other side in the competition.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League meetings with Leicester (W17 D4) and are unbeaten in their last 11 since a 3-5 away loss in September 2014 (W8 D3).

Manchester United have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League meetings with Leicester - against no side have they had a longer scoring streak in the competition (also 22 vs Aston Villa between 1997-2008).

Since returning to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have lost five of their six games played on Boxing Day in the competition, winning the other 2-1 against Manchester City in 2018.

Manchester United have the most wins (21) and highest win rate (81 per cent) of any Premier League side in Boxing Day games. They've lost just two games on 26th December in the competition, against Middlesbrough in 2002 (1-3) and Stoke in 2015 (0-2).

Manchester United have won each of their last 10 Premier League away games. In top-flight history, only two sides have ever won 11 in a row on the road - Chelsea between April-December 2008 and Manchester City between May-December 2017.

Four of Leicester's five Premier League defeats this season have come in home games. Indeed, the Foxes have already lost as many home league games this season as they had in the whole of 2019-20 (4).

