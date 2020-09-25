Liverpool vs Arsenal preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss Monday's visit of Arsenal as he has not fully recovered from the knock which forced him off at half-time of Sunday's win at Chelsea.

His absence increases the chances of a first start for new signing Thiago Alcantara, who was Henderson's replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Gomez trained on Friday and should be fit to resume his centre-back partnership with Virgil van Dijk, with midfielder Fabinho on standby to fill in again as he did at Chelsea.

Arsenal are likely to have Kieran Tierney available for the first of two games at Anfield in the space of four days.

The Scotland defender was pulled out of the warm-up ahead of last weekend's win over West Ham as a precaution with a tight groin but is expected to be back in contention.

After making seven changes for the Carabao Cup win at Leicester, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Willian should return to the side but Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Cedric Soares (both calf), Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all missing.

How to follow

Liverpool

Arsenal Monday 28th September 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm on Monday Night Football; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Liverpool have won their last four home league games against Arsenal - they've not won more consecutively against the Gunners at Anfield since a run of seven between 1981-1988.

Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Liverpool back in July was their first win over the Reds in 10 Premier League games (D4 L5). The Gunners are looking to win back-to-back league games against them for the first time since September 2012.

Since a 1-0 victory over Leicester in April 2017, Arsenal are winless in their last six Premier League games against the reigning champions (D2 L4). However, Arsenal have won each of their last three against Liverpool with the Reds as reigning champions (2-0 in May 1989, 3-0 in December 1990 and 1-0 in March 1991).

Only three top-flight fixtures - Liverpool v Man Utd (27), Chelsea v Man Utd (20) and Arsenal v Man Utd (18) - have seen more defeats for reigning champions than the 16 between Arsenal and Liverpool, with the Gunners enjoying 10 such victories against the Reds.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 60 Premier League home games (W49 D11) since a 1-2 loss against Crystal Palace in April 2017. Only Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool themselves (63 between 1978-1980) have had longer such runs in English top-flight history.

Arsenal are looking to win their opening three games to a Premier League season for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when they won their first five.

