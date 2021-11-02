Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid preview, team news, stats, kick-off

      Liverpool have been boosted by the return to training after injury of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara; follow with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms and on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League

      Tuesday 2 November 2021 15:55, UK

      Liverpool&#39;s Fabinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
      Image: Liverpool's Fabinho may return for the Champions League clash

      Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

      Team news

      Liverpool have been boosted by the return to training after injury of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, having lost Naby Keita to a hamstring problem at the weekend.

      Keita will be "out for a while" with the hamstring injury the Liverpool midfielder picked up in Saturday's draw with Brighton, Jurgen Klopp says.

      James Milner and Harvey Elliott remain out, meaning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could start alongside Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

      Atletico Madrid have Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic banned, while Marcos Llorente is unlikely to be passed fit.

      Thomas Lemar is out, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is a doubt due to concussion.

      Roberto Firmino reacts after being struck in he head by Antoine Griezmann&#39;s high boot
      Image: Antoine Griezmann is suspended after his high boot on Roberto Firmino in the first fixture

      How to follow

      Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

      Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's draw with Brighton in the Premier League

      Simeone: I don't like falseness of handshakes

      AP - Diego Simeone
      Image: Diego Simeone says he doesn't like the 'falseness' of post-match handshakes

      Jurgen Klopp should not expect a post-match handshake from Diego Simeone at Anfield on Wednesday as the Atletico Madrid boss believes they are 'false'.

      After his side's 3-2 win over Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago, the Reds boss could only watch on as his opposite number darted down the tunnel at the final whistle without any acknowledgement.

      Klopp was initially annoyed but later played down any long-lasting tension - but Simeone has said post-match pleasantries are just not something he wants to be involved in.

      "I don't like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds," he said.

      "I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness it may include.

      "I don't know Klopp as a person very well but I know he is a great coach who has done great work at every club he has been at."

      Opta stats

      • Liverpool registered their first win over Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last time out (3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano), having drawn two and lost two of their first four meetings in the competition.
      • Atlético Madrid are unbeaten in their previous two games against Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League (W1 D1), including a 3-2 victory in the Round of 16 on their last trip there in March 2020.
      • Liverpool have only won two of their 13 home games against Spanish opponents in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (D6 L5), although one of their two did come during Jürgen Klopp's reign - a 4-0 win over Barcelona in May 2019.
      • Atlético Madrid have lost just once in their last six away trips to face English opponents in European competition (W2 D3), however that defeat did come in their most recent one - a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Round of 16 last season.
      • Liverpool have only lost two of their 22 home games in the UEFA Champions League under Jürgen Klopp (W15 D5), however one of those came against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid, losing 3-2 in the Round of 16 in 2019-20 to be eliminated from the tournament.
      • Atlético Madrid have won their last two away games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and will be looking to win three in row on the road in the competition for only the second time under Diego Simeone (previously three between 2015 and 2016).
