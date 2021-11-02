Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool have been boosted by the return to training after injury of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, having lost Naby Keita to a hamstring problem at the weekend.

Keita will be "out for a while" with the hamstring injury the Liverpool midfielder picked up in Saturday's draw with Brighton, Jurgen Klopp says.

James Milner and Harvey Elliott remain out, meaning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could start alongside Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Atletico Madrid have Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic banned, while Marcos Llorente is unlikely to be passed fit.

Thomas Lemar is out, while Geoffrey Kondogbia is a doubt due to concussion.

Image: Antoine Griezmann is suspended after his high boot on Roberto Firmino in the first fixture

How to follow

Simeone: I don't like falseness of handshakes

Image: Diego Simeone says he doesn't like the 'falseness' of post-match handshakes

Jurgen Klopp should not expect a post-match handshake from Diego Simeone at Anfield on Wednesday as the Atletico Madrid boss believes they are 'false'.

After his side's 3-2 win over Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago, the Reds boss could only watch on as his opposite number darted down the tunnel at the final whistle without any acknowledgement.

Klopp was initially annoyed but later played down any long-lasting tension - but Simeone has said post-match pleasantries are just not something he wants to be involved in.

"I don't like the greeting after the match because they are the emotions of two sides in different emotional minds," he said.

"I know in the UK it is a custom but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness it may include.

"I don't know Klopp as a person very well but I know he is a great coach who has done great work at every club he has been at."

