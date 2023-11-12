Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Mohamed Salah strikes twice and Diogo Jota thumps in a third as Reds win again at Anfield

Mohamed Salah's double took him to 200 goals in English football and helped Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Brentford, which moves them level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

The Liverpool forward slotted home in the first half to make it 15 straight Anfield Premier League appearances where he has either scored or set a goal up, matching record streaks by legends Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

Salah then nodded in for the landmark after the break, when Kostas Tsimikas just kept the ball in play. Diogo Jota thumped in the Reds' third from the edge of the box to cap a morale-boosting win.

It was an authoritative performance from Liverpool, who also saw two Darwin Nunez efforts in the first half ruled out for offside, as they put their frustrating recent results against Luton and Toulouse behind them.

This was their sixth-straight Premier League win at home this season, with the Anfield factor giving them the platform to battle with the likes of City and Arsenal at the top end of the table and dream of another title tussle.

Brentford, who saw their own winning streak come to a halt, created dangerous moments of their own and actually recorded a better Expected Goals total than Liverpool but Alisson produced a big save from a Bryan Mbeumo one-on-one at 0-0 and the much-improved hosts had too much quality in the final third. Brentford are ninth, a place ahead of Chelsea who host City in the late afternoon kick-off.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (7), Van Dijk (8), Tsimikas (7), Endo (6), Szoboszlai (6), Gakpo (6), Salah (8), Jota (7), Nunez (6)



Subs: Diaz (6), Elliott (6), Quansah (N/A), McConnell (N/A)



Brentford: Flekken (7); Collins (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (6), Ajer (6); Norgaard (7), Jensen (7), Janelt (6), Roerslev (6), Mbeumo (7), Wissa (6).



Subs: Onyeka (6), Maupay (6), Ghoddos (6), Yarmoliuk (6)



Player of the match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

How Liverpool got back to winning ways...

Brentford hadn't won at Liverpool since 1937 but they arrived on Sunday in optimistic mood after victories in their last three Premier League games and Ethan Pinnock almost stunned Anfield when he prodded wide after an early scramble. Later in the half Mbeumo would draw a stunning stop from Alisson.

Team news Liverpool made seven changes from the loss to Toulouse, with only Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo keeping their places. Alexis Mac Allister was suspended, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez were injured.

Brentford made two changes from the win over West Ham. Ben Mee and Mads Roerslev came in for Neal Maupay and Frank Onyeka, with the Bees going to a back three.

But apart from those two scares Liverpool were on the front foot in the first half, with Nunez twice seeing his celebrations cut short with the sight of an offside flag. The first decision was especially tight while the second call denied him a super bicycle-kick goal.

Image: Darwin Nunez holds off Ethan Pinnock

Liverpool's control was finally rewarded on 39 minutes when Trent Alexander-Arnold - who had overcome a shaky start - fired a super pass into Nunez on the edge of the box, which allowed the striker to flick the ball into the path of Salah. It was then a trademark finish from the Egyptian.

Image: Mo Salah scores to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Brentford

Such are his standards, Salah left the pitch at half-time shaking his head, having missed a good chance from close range just before the interval, but he would have his second just after the hour mark. Salah headed in at the back post after Tsimikas rescued the ball from going out, in a scene similar to Newcastle's winner over Arsenal a couple of weeks ago.

Fortress Anfield Liverpool have won all nine of their home games in all competitions this season, all by a margin of two or more goals.



This is the joint-longest home winning run by 2+ goals in the club’s history (also nine from May-October 1980).

That calmed any nerves which may have been growing in the Kop. Before then, Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo had hinted at a lack of patience from the home side, as they blasted over, and Alisson had to save a Mathias Jensen free-kick. Wataru Endo also survived a long VAR check for a strong tackle on Christina Norgaard which incensed Bees boss Thomas Frank.

But once Liverpool had their cushion they kicked on, with Jota piledriving in from 20 yards to put them in an unassailable position.

With the shackles off for both sides, Virgil van Dijk had to clear from his goalmouth after Norgaard's flick-on, Alisson saved from Pinnock and Mark Flekken had to be sharp at the other end to prevent Harvey Elliott or Dominik Szoboszlai adding a fourth. An entertaining game - and one which will bring optimism to the red half of Merseyside as they go into the international break.

Salah's stunning stats

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 118 goals in 117 appearances for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League (86 goals, 32 assists)

Salah is the first player in history to score in each of Liverpool's first six home league games of a season.

Mo Salah has scored in 14 of his last 15 Premier League appearances at Anfield, scoring 17 goals in this run.

After the international break, Liverpool are back in action on Saturday November 25 when they travel to Man City, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Brentford also play on Saturday November 25 when they host Arsenal; kick-off 5.30pm.