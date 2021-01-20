Liverpool vs Burnley preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool could be boosted by the return of centre-back Joel Matip after a four-game absence with a groin problem.

The centre-back's return will free up Jordan Henderson to move back into his favoured midfield role, potentially taking the place of Xherdan Shaqiri.

Jurgen Klopp will, however, have to wait for reinforcements for his forward line in the shape of Diogo Jota, who has been sidelined for six weeks with a knee injury.

Image: Joel Matip has missed Liverpool's last four games through injury

"Joel is in full training. Now we have to make a decision and we will see how that will be until tomorrow. Yesterday he trained completely normally," said the Reds boss.

"Diogo is still a few weeks away, I don't know exactly how long but it will not be in the next one or two weeks. He needs time, the injury needs time."

Burnley are 17th on 16 points from 17 games, four points above the relegation zone. Sean Dyche is sweating over late fitness tests to defensive duo Jimmy Dunne and Charlie Taylor, with the left-back in contention to return to the starting line-up.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is a doubt due to illness, while Dwight McNeil is pushing for a start after missing out in the last two fixtures.

Jones Knows prediction

0:56 Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are not 'where they want to be' with the champions fourth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Leicester

Burnley - the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League - have managed to score more goals in their last three games than the champions Liverpool. A weird season is just getting weirder.

Sunday's drab draw at Anfield was the first time in over two years that Liverpool have failed to score in a Premier League game there. And, this is the first time that Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games since March 2005 - almost 16 years ago.

When you need a goal or your confidence is drained, Burnley aren't exactly the most ideal of opponents. If you ignore the annual 5-0 defeat at Manchester City, Burnley have only conceded three goals from open play in their last 900 minutes of Premier League football. Sean Dyche will ask Liverpool to break his boys down if they can and will hope Nick Pope is in the same form as he showed in this fixture last season when Burnley walked away with a 1-1 draw.

This is a difficult encounter to find a betting angle in. You suspect any win will do for Liverpool, so a low-scoring win without conceding looks the smart play.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:40 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Burnley

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 17 home league games against Burnley (W11 D5), with that defeat coming back in September 1974 (0-1).

Burnley have taken just five points from a possible 36 in Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D2 L9), though the Clarets were the only visiting team to leave Anfield with a point last term.

Burnley have beaten all four different teams they've faced as reigning champions in the Premier League, beating Man Utd in 2009-10, Man City in 2014-15, Leicester in 2016-17 and Chelsea in 2017-18. Indeed, the Clarets also beat Liverpool in the last season they faced the Reds as the reigning top-flight champion (2-1 in 1973-74).

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool have failed to score in their last three Premier League games, last failing in four in a row when failing to score in their last five games in the 1999-00 season. Only seven reigning top-flight champions have gone four without a goal, most recently Leicester in 2016-17 (six), with four of those being Liverpool in 1901-02, 1906-07, 1947-48 and 1984-85.

Since scoring with seven of their 14 shots against Crystal Palace (50%), Liverpool have scored just one goal from 62 shots in their last four Premier League games, a conversion rate of 1.6%.

Burnley have failed to score in six of their last seven away Premier League games, with their only goal in this run an own goal from Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Indeed, no side has failed to score in more different away Premier League games this season than the Clarets (6).

