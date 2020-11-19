Liverpool vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

Liverpool's injury problems continue to mount as they prepare to welcome Premier League leaders Leicester on Sunday.

England duo Joe Gomez (knee) and Jordan Henderson (thigh) were injured on international duty and are both ruled out, the former most likely for the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf) is also out while fellow defenders Rhys Williams and Neco Williams are also doubts, but midfielder Fabinho is back in training and could return after a hamstring injury.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers welcomes back Timothy Castagne following a hamstring injury that has sidelined the Belgian full-back for the club's last four games.

Wesley Fofana has shrugged off a small knee problem he suffered during the international break.

Liverpool could have their entire first-choice back four absent with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold both missing games over the international break, and Virgil van Dijk and Gomez already both ruled out with long-term injuries.

In attack, Mo Salah will miss out for the first time this season, having been absent for only four of Liverpool's league games since the start of 2018/19, giving Klopp a challenge in how to re-organise his front line - but with new arrival Diogo Jota in superb form.

"With Salah out, you might expect a return to the 4-3-3 but it depends on the injury situation around the club," Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor told the Pitch to Post Preview podcast.

"Liverpool will be looking to keep Jamie Vardy quiet, they haven't kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since the second week of the season, and we've seen what great form Vardy is in. If Fabinho is fit and comes in, that's a boost for Liverpool, but attack-wise how will they cope without Salah?

"Looking back at the Aston Villa game, and there was a feeling that missing Sadio Mane affected Liverpool quite a bit, and now what role will Diogo Jota play if he replaces him, and can they keep those kind of levels? We've asked the question of Klopp of whether he's now got a front four, and maybe this will give us some indication of whether that's the case."

Let's be honest, many of the stats we love to consume are worthless when it comes to spotting betting angles. But sometimes they are just too good to ignore.

How about this one?

Leicester City have created the least amount of chances per game from open play in the Premier League this season.

Fewer than Burnley. Fewer than West Brom. But Leicester City are top of the Premier League. Brain frazzled, eh?

Of course, there are many ways to skin a cat in football and winning penalties - Leicester have won seven already this season - is an important skill to possess with VAR in full flow. But a 90-minute average of just 5.1 chances created from open play isn't sustainable in terms of Leicester being a genuine title contender. And, despite Liverpool's injury woes (Leicester have them too, by the way), Rodgers' side could be in for a reality check at Anfield.

With personnel problems in defence and Mohamed Salah out due to Covid-19, Klopp is likely to undertake the 'attack is the best form of defence' philosophy and there's still enough quality in the form of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Jota to trust Liverpool to get the job done.

When the two clubs met last season, Liverpool won both matches and dominated the shot count 32-5 over the two games. There is a gulf in class. I simply can't resist the temptation of backing a team around Evens that are unbeaten in 63 home league games and that have won 29 of their 30 league outings at Anfield.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Liverpool to win & Liverpool 17+ Shots at 11/4 with Sky Bet

Opta stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine home Premier League games against Leicester (W7 D2), having lost three in a row against them at Anfield between 1997-2000.

Leicester have won just two of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D3 L11), and are without a win in six against them since a 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium in February 2017.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 63 Premier League home games, their joint-longest such run without defeat at home in the top-flight. Their previous run between February 1978-December 1980 was eventually ended with defeat to Leicester.

Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 Premier League games (2-0 at Chelsea), conceding in each of their last six at home in the competition. Indeed, only promoted sides Leeds and West Brom (17 each) have conceded more goals than the reigning champions so far this term (16).

