Liverpool 3-0 Leicester: Reds extend unbeaten record at Anfield to club-record 64 matches

Liverpool extended their incredible unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League to 64 matches to set a new club record with a 3-0 victory Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who were missing Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, defied their injury problems as Jonny Evans' own goal and Diogo Jota's header gave them a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Liverpool, who last tasted defeat at Anfield in April 20017, further extended their lead four minutes from time through Roberto Firmino's header as they secured a victory which sees them break a club record for games unbeaten at home in the top flight, which has stood since 1981.

64 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 64 home games in the top-flight (W53 D11); the longest such run in the club’s history. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ymEcbfp9Wy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2020

The win moves Liverpool level on points with Tottenham at the top of the Premier League while Leicester, who lost away from home for the first time in the league this season, stay fourth.

Opta stats - Liverpool march on at Anfield

Liverpool have only conceded three goals across their last seven games across all competitions (W6 D1), with this their fourth clean sheet within this run.

Roberto Firmino has scored two goals in Liverpool's five league games at Anfield this season; he only scored once in 19 Premier League home games in the whole of 2019-20.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold has made as many assists as Andy Robertson (26) in the Premier League.

Since Brendan Rodgers took charge of Leicester, the Foxes have lost all three of their Premier League meetings with Liverpool; conceding nine goals in the process - their most against any opponent in the competition under Rodgers.

Jonny Evans' own goal for Leicester was his sixth in the Premier League; in the competition's history, only Richard Dunne (10), Jamie Carragher (7) and Martin Skrtel (7) have ever put more through their own net.

What's next?

Liverpool are in Champions League action on Wednesday when they face Serie A side Atalanta; Kick-off 8pm. They are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to Brighton; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Leicester travel to Sporting Braga in the Europa League on Thursday (5.55pm) before hosting Fulham in the Premier League on Monday November 30, live on Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off 5.40pm.