Liverpool vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).
Team news
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has not recovered from a hamstring injury in time to face Newcastle at Anfield.
The centre-back has returned to light training having missed Monday's draw at Leeds but is not fit enough to be considered for the matchday squad.
Midfielder Curtis Jones is back after a three-game absence with a muscle problem, while manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed any fears over the fitness of forward Diogo Jota.
Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin will be fit to face Premier League champions Liverpool on Saturday.
The Frenchman limped out of last weekend's 3-2 win over West Ham with an ankle problem, but has trained all week and is available for selection, as is fellow frontman Callum Wilson, who has made two appearances as a substitute following his return from a long-term hamstring lay-off.
Defender Fabian Schar is also back in training after a knee injury, but the game is likely to come too soon for him, while 'keeper Karl Darlow and midfielder Isaac Hayden (both knee), skipper Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and Scotland international Ryan Fraser (groin) are all out.
How to follow
Follow Liverpool vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 24 home league games against Newcastle (W20 D4) since a 0-2 loss in April 1994.
- Newcastle's goalless draw against Liverpool in the reverse fixture ended a run of five straight defeats against the Reds. However, the Magpies remain winless in their last eight league meetings with Liverpool (D3 L5) since a 2-0 home win in December 2015.
- There have been 3.12 goals-per-game in Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Newcastle (159 goals in 51 games), the highest ratio of any of the 31 fixtures to have been played at least 50 times in the competition.
- Newcastle have won just one of their 25 Premier League away games against reigning champions (D7 L17), losing the last five in a row by an aggregate score of 20-3 since beating Manchester United 1-0 in December 2013.
- Liverpool have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, two more than they had across the last two campaigns combined (6 in 2018-19, 5 in 2019-20).
- Newcastle United have won their last two Premier League games, as many as in their previous 19 (D6 L11). The Magpies last won three in a row in November 2018 under Rafael Benitez, while current manager Steve Bruce last registered three top-flight wins in a row in January 2009 with Wigan Athletic - this is Bruce's 254th Premier League game since then.
- Liverpool have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven home league games, though they did come back to win their last such match vs Aston Villa (L6). The last team to concede the first goal in eight consecutive Premier League home games was Sunderland between March-August 2008.
- Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been involved in three goals in his last three Premier League appearances (1 goal, 2 assists), as many as in his previous 24 in the competition. He last scored or assisted a goal in four consecutive league games between April-August 2019 (6 assists across 5 consecutive games).
- Joe Willock has scored three goals in nine Premier League appearances for Newcastle, having netted just once in 40 league games for Arsenal. Willock's three goals have been worth five points to Newcastle, with only Callum Wilson's goals more valuable to the Magpies this term (9).
- Newcastle have won 37% of the games when Allan Saint-Maximin has played in the Premier League this season (7/19), compared to 15% without him (2/13).