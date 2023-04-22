Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Mohamed Salah's 183rd Liverpool goal edges five-goal thriller

Mohamed Salah scored his 183rd goal for Liverpool as they kept their slim top-four hopes alive with a thrilling 3-2 victory over an improved Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

After a goalless first half, Diogo Jota's header broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart, but Liverpool's lead would last just four minutes, with Neco Williams' deflected strike hauling Forest level against his old club.

Liverpool would regain their lead four minutes later thanks to a brilliantly-taken second from Jota, but back came Forest again, with Morgan Gibbs-White volleying home to restore parity on 67 minutes.

But Forest's susceptibility to set-pieces would haunt them for a third time as Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick found Salah in an onside position, and he rifled in off the post to equal Robbie Fowler's tally of 183 goals for Liverpool.

Forest could still have left Anfield with a priceless point in their battle against the drop, with top scorer Brennan Johnson, who was a surprise omission from the starting line-up, hitting the bar within seconds of coming onto the field.

But Liverpool held on to secure a second successive Premier League victory which leaves them in seventh place, six points outside the top four with their outside chance of securing Champions League qualification still intact. Forest, who are now winless in 11 matches, remain second bottom, a point from safety.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Konate (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (6), Henderson (6), Fabinho (6), Jones (6), Salah (7), Gakpo (6), Jota (8).



Subs: Nunez (6), Thiago (6), Milner (n/a), Diaz (n/a).



Nottingham Forest: Navas (5), Felipe (6), Niakhate (6), McKenna (4), Williams (7), Freuler (6), Danilo (5), Lodi (5), Mangala (5), Gibbs-White (7), Awoniyi (6).



Subs: Worrall (6), Johnson (6), Surridge (n/a), Dennis (n/a), Ayew (n/a).



Man of the match: Diogo Jota

Liverpool edge Forest in five-goal thriller

Liverpool dominated the first half with 86 per cent possession but had nothing to show for it when they reached the interval, with Keylor Navas tipping a Virgil van Dijk header over and Jota heading a glorious chance wide from close range in a half where Forest's risk averse tactics paid off.

Image: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (right) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Fabinho

But the Forest game plan was thrown out of the window seconds after the restart as Alexander-Arnold's corner sparked panic in the Forest six-yard box, allowing Fabinho to head the ball back across the face of goal for Jota to convert almost on the goal line.

Team news Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged team after Liverpool’s 6-1 thrashing of Leeds on Monday.

Topscorer Brennan Johnson was a surprise omission from the Nottingham Forest line-up as Orel Mangala started in their only change from the defeat to Man Utd.

With a chaotic second half set into motion, Williams hauled Forest level four minutes later with his driven shot deflecting off Andy Robertson before looping over Alisson Becker. But Liverpool would produce an immediate response as Jota had the freedom of the area to control Robertson's floated free-kick on his chest before volleying in his second.

Image: Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams is congratulated by team-mates after scoring their equaliser

After Jota was denied a hat-trick by a fingertip save from Navas, which tipped his header over the bar, Forest levelled up for a second time as Gibbs-White volleyed in a superb equaliser of his own in front of a joyous away end.

Yet again those celebrations were short-lived as Salah joined Fowler on 183 Liverpool goals by gathering Alexander-Arnold's free-kick and finding the net via the frame of the Forest goal.

Image: Mohamed Salah in action vs Nottingham Forest

Still Liverpool failed to close the back door and their former striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored the winner against at the City Ground in October, saw an overhead kick graze the crossbar before Johnson went even closer by rattling the woodwork.

Salah rediscovering form - Opta stats

Mohamed Salah has now netted in three successive Premier League games for the first time since October 2021 (run of seven), while in 2023 only Ollie Watkins (14) and Erling Haaland (13) have more goal involvements in the competition than him (12 - 9 goals, 3 assists).

Liverpool have now lost only one of their previous 36 Premier League games against newly-promoted sides at Anfield (W29 D6), winning each of their last five, and scoring 20 goals during that run.

Nottingham Forest scored twice in a Premier League away game for the first time since May 1999 against Blackburn (2-1 win), and the first time they've done so and not won since December 1998 against Sheffield Wednesday (3-2 defeat).

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson provided an assist for Liverpool, the 10th time they've both done so in the same Premier League game, and the first time since January 2022 against Brentford.

Klopp: Liverpool made things more difficult

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp praises Diogo Jota and his Liverpool side following their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: "The most important thing in football is the result. I think we deserved the three points; we had the majority of the ball, around 86 per cent in the first half, which was really strange.

"We made things more difficult than they should have been, but we were patient, which we had to be. When you play against such a deep block you have to be patient, it's obviously not a game to enjoy because it only would have been an up and down game if we lost the ball.

"Their throw-ins were a massive threat, we should have done better in those situations. But having gone 1-0 up and conceding the equaliser, going 2-1 up and conceding the equaliser, and then scoring the third, it was cool, I really liked that a lot. We've got three points more than before and everything is good."

Cooper rues Forest fragility at set pieces

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Cooper says his side put in a good effort, but their defending of set-pieces let them down in their 3-2 loss against Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper told Sky Sports: "The result is the objective. We've lost, so the overriding feeling is disappointment and frustration. It happened because we didn't defend three set plays anywhere near well enough. We lost runners and not only did it once but twice from a free-kick. When you do that, you're going to get punished.

"It was always going to be a tough game, not only in the Premier League but in European football. We had a plan and a lot of that plan worked; Liverpool had lots of the ball and territory but hardly created anything from open play.

"We managed to score two goals, a goal from open play, we hit the bar, and had some moments where if we were a little bit better with the final pass and the details, we could have been even more threatening. There is a feeling of the guys doing well and sticking to the plan, but we lost the game."

FPL stats - Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Goals: Jota (2), Salah, Williams, Gibbs-White

Assists: Fabinho, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Gibbs-White

Bonus points: Jota (3), Gibbs-White (2), Alexander-Arnold (1)

Man of the Match - Diogo Jota

After a run of 20 Premier League games without a goal, Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last two appearances for Liverpool, and the first Reds player to net at least two goals in successive games in the competition since Mohamed Salah in November 2017.

Liverpool travel to face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Nottingham Forest are at home to Brighton on the same evening at the City Ground; kick-off 7.30pm.