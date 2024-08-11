Liverpool 4-1 Sevilla: Diogo Jota hits glorious volley as Reds cruise in Arne Slot's first game at Anfield

Liverpool cruised to victory in new head coach Arne Slot's first game at Anfield as they beat Sevilla 4-1 in their final public friendly of pre-season.

The Reds face Las Palmas behind closed doors later on Sunday evening, six days before they open their Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich.

Slot's side were measured in their build-up and spritely in attack from the off. They should have been behind inside 15 minutes, though, when Stanis Idumbo seized on Jarell Quansah's mistake, but blazed over one-on-one.

Image: Seventeen-year-old Trey Nyoni scored in front of the Kop to make it 4-1

Diogo Jota put them in front on the half-hour with a sublime first-time volley, before Luis Diaz also found the top right corner after cutting in off the left and firing past Orjan Nyland.

It was 3-0 at the break, with Diaz rolling his second into an empty net after Dominik Szoboszlai had raced clear and unselfishly squared for the Colombian forward.

Image: Mohamed Salah delivered an energetic performance against the LaLiga club

Sevilla - who made nine changes at the break - did pull one back through Peque - but England U18 international Trey Nyoni fizzed home in front of the Kop to restore the three-goal cushion.

Mo Salah's energetic performance was almost rewarded with a goal in the final seconds of the 90, but an impressive save from Nyland prevented Liverpool from adding a fifth.