 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Liverpool vs Sevilla. Friendly Match.

AnfieldAttendance59,122.

Liverpool 4

  • D Jota (30th minute)
  • L Díaz (39th minute, 46th minute)
  • T Nyoni (67th minute)

Sevilla 1

  • G Fernández Castellano (66th minute)

Latest Friendly Match Odds

Liverpool 4-1 Sevilla: Diogo Jota hits glorious volley as Reds cruise in Arne Slot's first game at Anfield

Report from the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on Sunday; Diogo Jota's glorious volley put the Reds in front in Arne Slot's first home game in charge; Luis Diaz scored two and England U18 international Trey Nyoni rounded off the comfortable victory

Dan Long

Digital football journalist @DanLong__

Sunday 11 August 2024 17:19, UK

Image: Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool with a stunning volley

Liverpool cruised to victory in new head coach Arne Slot's first game at Anfield as they beat Sevilla 4-1 in their final public friendly of pre-season.

The Reds face Las Palmas behind closed doors later on Sunday evening, six days before they open their Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich.

Slot's side were measured in their build-up and spritely in attack from the off. They should have been behind inside 15 minutes, though, when Stanis Idumbo seized on Jarell Quansah's mistake, but blazed over one-on-one.

Seventeen-year-old Trey Nyoni scored in front of the Kop to make it 4-1
Image: Seventeen-year-old Trey Nyoni scored in front of the Kop to make it 4-1

Diogo Jota put them in front on the half-hour with a sublime first-time volley, before Luis Diaz also found the top right corner after cutting in off the left and firing past Orjan Nyland.

It was 3-0 at the break, with Diaz rolling his second into an empty net after Dominik Szoboszlai had raced clear and unselfishly squared for the Colombian forward.

Trending

Mohamed Salah delivered an energetic performance against the LaLiga club
Image: Mohamed Salah delivered an energetic performance against the LaLiga club

Sevilla - who made nine changes at the break - did pull one back through Peque - but England U18 international Trey Nyoni fizzed home in front of the Kop to restore the three-goal cushion.

Also See:

Mo Salah's energetic performance was almost rewarded with a goal in the final seconds of the 90, but an impressive save from Nyland prevented Liverpool from adding a fifth.

Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!

Win TWO MILLION POUNDS for free as Super 6 makes its return! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

The EFL is back! Stream more games than ever this season with NOW!