Liverpool vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news and stats ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday evening (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Liverpool defender Joel Matip and midfielder Naby Keita remain doubts for their top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham.

Matip was forced off at half-time in Sunday's Premier League draw with Fulham with a back spasm and is receiving treatment, while Keita missed the match with a knock which could keep him out again.

Midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle), James Milner (hamstring) and Thiago Alcantara (knee) all remain sidelined.

Tottenham are likely to be without Gareth Bale for the trip to Anfield.

The Wales international is struggling with an illness that kept him out of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) are also missing.

2:34 Premier League Matchweek 13 preview

How to follow

Follow Liverpool vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's draw with Tottenham in the Premier League

Jones Knows prediction

Liverpool vs Tottenham, Wednesday 8pm (Play Super 6 - win £250,000)

Surely, Jose can't do it again? Can he?

In the last four fixtures Tottenham have had the fewest number of touches in the opposition box of any team in the Premier League (44), yet, they have beaten Manchester City and Arsenal, drawn with Chelsea and were a Vicente Guaita last-minute masterclass away from three more points at Crystal Palace.

During that period, no team has conceded more touches to the opposition in their own box than Tottenham, too.

Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Palace all had a combined 128 touches in the Spurs box but Mourinho's side came out the other side with just one goal conceded and even that came via an unforced error by Hugo Lloris. We are talking peak Jose Mourinho here.

However, I am really struggling to fathom how they will be able to allow Liverpool so much territorial advantage without getting punished.

Since the start of last season, no Premier League player has had more efforts on target from inside the box than Mohamed Salah (68) and only Jamie Vardy has netted more goals than the Egyptian from that location (29). If Salah gets a chance to work an effort on goal from close range, he is skilful enough to find the gaps between the Tottenham defenders flying his way.

Spurs will make it a frustrating evening, but Liverpool will find a way through in what should be a low-scoring encounter.

There is a trend developing of fixtures between 'big-six' rivals producing fewer goals than the market expectation. The Manchester derby 0-0 means the last eight 'big-six' clashes this season have seen an average xG figure for total goals of just 1.52 with all eight matches producing fewer than 2.5 goals. It is that time of the season where avoiding defeat is perhaps more important than winning the game and it is resulting in risk-averse football.

Tottenham will be here for the 0-0 but Liverpool will break through late to win in a game with under 2.5 goals. That's a tempting 4/1 shot.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

Pitch to Post Review podcast

Arsenal are officially in crisis, but at least the merch looks good!

Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend's Premier League action, as Arsenal lost again at the Emirates, meaning their current points tally has them on track to finish 15th this season (05:27). How low does it have to go for Mikel Arteta to face the sack?

The panel also discuss Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Fulham on Super Sunday (18:30), and why the injury to Diogo Jota could have big ramifications for Jurgen Klopp's side.

In the Regional Review, we talk all things Newcastle with Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie - takeover talk is on the menu again, as well as Steve Bruce's intentions for the January window (32:23).

And in part four, we discuss a turgid Manchester derby (45:30) which brought more questions than answers, including: should players really be hugging and smiling after serving up such a dour performance?

DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify below...

Opta stats